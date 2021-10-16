Round 6 character ‘broke’ with futures market; understand the risks – 10/16/2021

The South Korean series “Round 6”, one of the biggest hits in the history of Netflix, fell into popular taste when it showed a deadly game in which people with financial problems compete for a millionaire prize. Among them, the character Cho Sang-woo is forced to enter the game after accumulating a debt of 650 million wons, or R$ 3 million, in unsuccessful bets on the futures market.

But, after all, what is this market? Why do people “break” so easily in this type of investment? Is it worth the risk? See below what the experts heard by the UOL.

What is the futures market?

The futures market is where the investor can buy and sell assets with settlement dates in the future. That is, sellers and buyers negotiate contract terms and prices at which a product will be sold in the future, respecting certain exchange-traded standards.

Through futures contracts, both traditional Stock Exchange assets, such as shares of companies and currencies, how many products traded outside it, in the case of commodities such as cattle, soy and ethanol, have their prices predetermined to, as the name suggests, a future date.

According to Alexandre Espírito Santo, professor of Ibmec-RJ and chief economist of Orama, this so-called futures market exists to protect a position that an investor or economic agent has.

“It is as if it were a protection, a kind of insurance that the investor seeks to do to reduce his exposure to risk, especially in those assets that have large price fluctuations”, he says.

If a coffee producer believes that product prices will fall a year from now, at harvest time, for example, he can sell the product contracts today for a price predetermined to protect you from losses in the future.

According to the CVM (Securities Commission), which regulates the market, in the futures market these commitments are adjusted daily. Contract price changes are checked every day to determine losses on one side and gains on the other, settling the day’s differences.

Individuals can also participate in this market

For the futures market to exist, there must be the other end. Therefore, this instrument is available to those who seek to speculate in the market for quick gains only with asset price variations, even without physically stopping them.

Thus, if the investor understands that the trend is for the product to appreciate, he will position himself as a buyer. If it understands that the product should be devalued, it enters the selling end, and may, in the same way, profit by having secured now a higher selling price than the sale in the future.

“It is the speculator’s role to try to predict movements and win on the counterparty, at the opposite end. Basically, there is a trade in a future date of an asset, which can be a stock, or an index, such as the Ibovespa, for example, in addition to contracts of commodities,” says Virginia Prestes, professor of finance at FAAP.

These contracts are very volatile and can generate large bonuses for the speculator. But the opposite is also true, and those who bet on this type of market can also suffer big losses, like the character in Round 6.

According to the expert, the most common way for investors to enter this futures market is operating mini index or dollar contracts. The mini-index is a contract that fluctuates depending on the score of the Bovespa Futuro Index. In other words, it is a bet on the rise or fall of the Ibovespa. O mini dollar, in turn, is linked to the price of the US currency.

Why are there so many risks in the futures market?

As in the case of the character from the Round 6 series, a lot of people go tight in the futures market. According to experts heard by UOL, the problem lies in the fact that investors enter the market without fully knowing the terms and the possibility of leverage, that is, of operating with borrowed resources that go beyond what they have in the broker’s account.

“In this market, leverage is common [endividamento] be very, very high. As the investor can trade values ​​above his capacity, if he eventually does, and it goes wrong, he may be called upon to cover losses that he may not be able to honor. That is why many brokers have correctly created limits for investors to operate in these markets,” stated Alexandre Espírito Santo.

In these cases, for example, the investor is able to access contracts that are worth ten times more than the assets given as guarantee.

Thus, there is the possibility of extraordinary profits, but also very heavy losses, since, given the disproportion in relation to guarantees, even small variations in asset prices translate into abrupt changes in the operation’s results.

To make the calculations easier, let’s assume that the dollar exchange rate is currently at R$5. The currency has fluctuated, but for you it is interesting that the rate remains at R$5 a month from now.

To ensure this, you issue a mini dollar contract in the Exchange’s futures market, considering the dollar at R$ 5.

The minimum dollar contract value is $10K multiplied by the value of the quote you are betting on. In this example, you would then invest R$50,000.

Another rule of this market is that each quotation point is equivalent to R$ 10. In other words: R$ 5.00 would be equivalent to 5,000 points.

If in a month, when the contract expires, the price goes up, you receive the amount you invested, the R$ 50 thousand, plus the difference.

Now, if the quote drops to R$4.90, for example, you pay R$1,000 (100 points of the difference between R$5.00 and R$4.90 times R$10).

How to avoid indebtedness in this market?

For Virginia Prestes, with the possibility of leverage and the daily call to adjust prices, investors must control risk and understand that there are no shortcuts to get rich quick in the capital market.

“It is necessary to have risk control. If the investor operates R$20,000, think about setting the risk limit to lose up to R$2,000 at a time, for example,” he says.

“You can’t be eager to get rich overnight. So, the tip is to make small trades because the winner in the financial market is the long-term winner. It’s to trade small to trade with consistency and have a gain in the future” , he claims.