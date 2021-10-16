Round 6: Korean group sings famous pagoda and celebrates series success; watch video – News Viewed on the web

Round 6 became the most watched series of all time on Netflix and, to celebrate its success, the streaming invited a special Korean pagoda group for the Brazilian audience.

If Round 6 were in Brazil, not only the cast of the series would already be defined, but also the national version of the soundtrack. After the production officially became the most watched production in Netflix history, the streaming made an unexpected release with a mix of Brazil and Korea. It is a pagoda of the singer pericles, but played by the Korean group tell a tale. “Korean Pagoda is a path of no return,” posted the Brazilian profile of Netflix on YouTube. Watch:

Of course, not only K-Pop lives South Korea: the pagoda group Tell a Tale is a success on social media and has garnered millions of views with covers of famous Brazilian songs. In addition to “Better Me Go” for the promotional video for Round 6, the band also has versions of other famous Brazilian artists, such as Thiaguinho, Arlindo Cruz and Tim Maia.

On Instagram, Péricles also celebrated the surprise with “K-Pagode” and is already looking forward to a partnership with Tell a Tale. “As my friend Maisa says, Netflix and I are practically cousins! But I didn’t expect this, eh, family? Too good surprise! Sensational! I approved and I already want this roda de samba”, he wrote.

On social media, the video was successful among Round 6 fans, both those who were surprised by the “fluency” of South Koreans in Brazilian music, as well as those who knew the group before. “A great representation of Brazil, several indebted people (including me) playing pagode”, wrote a Facebook user, playing with the story of the characters who face the macabre child’s games to earn money.

Round 6 is Netflix’s biggest series: will it have a sequel?





The debut of Round 6’s giants on Netflix, in September, already made many people bet that the Korean production could debunk big streaming titles, like Bridgerton and La Casa de Papel. That’s what happened and the series was accessed by 111 million homes, according to data from Netflix. With that, it’s no wonder fans want a sequel.

Creator of Round 6 says series exhausted him; understand

The streaming has not (yet) given an official position on the matter, but in an interview with IndieWire, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has already said what issues could be explored in a possible second season. “I still have a story about Front Man and his relationship with his police brother. People are curious about Gi-hun’s fate at the end of the season as he turns his back on the plane. I think I have an obligation to explain this to the fans and I’m already thinking about the second season”, he said.

Once again, the I love cinema reached the top 3 of the iBest Awards, the most important award on the internet. We are competing for the best digital initiative in the Cinema, TV and Streaming category and we would like to have your vote. Click here to vote for us!