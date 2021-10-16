Russia registers more than a thousand daily deaths for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic

MOSCOW — This Saturday, Russia overcame, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,000 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours, at a time when vaccination is stagnant and there are no health restrictions. According to the official government balance, 1,002 deaths and 33,208 new cases were registered, two records for the third consecutive day.
The moving average of cases, which is in the range of 28,909, also broke a record, being the highest recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The level closest to the current number occurred on December 26 of last year, with a moving average of 28,501 cases. The record also holds for the moving average of deaths, which stands at 958, the highest rate since then.
The new wave of cases comes at a time when only 31% of Russians are fully vaccinated, equivalent to 45.7 million people. Those immunized with at least one dose are 34.8% of the country, or about 50 million Russians.
The absence of strict restrictions has allowed the virus to spread uncontrollably, although several regions of the country have reinstated the requirement of health passports with QR codes to access public places.
The Russian government has ruled out more stringent restrictions, despite rating the country’s vaccination rate as “unacceptably” low. This week, the government announced that authorities must ensure that “the economy continues to function”.
The government also stated that Russia’s healthcare system is prepared to receive the growing number of patients and insisted that it is not “overloaded”. Authorities blamed the population for the hardening of the pandemic. Health Minister Mikhaíl Murashko this week criticized the “behavior” of the people, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everything had been done to give Russians the opportunity to “save their lives by taking the vaccine “.
Russia developed its own Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, and the state spurred a vaccination campaign that had limited echo in a skeptical population.
Independent opinion polls show that more than half of Russians do not plan to get vaccinated.
Russia has registered, until this Saturday, 222,315 deaths by Covid-19, the highest number in Europe, but authorities are accused of underestimating the numbers, with the figures being up to three times higher than those officially confirmed. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is already at 7.8 million, growing in recent days.