Russia registers more than a thousand daily deaths for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic

MOSCOW — This Saturday, Russia overcame, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,000 deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours, at a time when vaccination is stagnant and there are no health restrictions. According to the official government balance, 1,002 deaths and 33,208 new cases were registered, two records for the third consecutive day.

The moving average of cases, which is in the range of 28,909, also broke a record, being the highest recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The level closest to the current number occurred on December 26 of last year, with a moving average of 28,501 cases. The record also holds for the moving average of deaths, which stands at 958, the highest rate since then.

Understand:With slow vaccinations, Russia has a record of Covid deaths and daily rate higher than the US

The new wave of cases comes at a time when only 31% of Russians are fully vaccinated, equivalent to 45.7 million people. Those immunized with at least one dose are 34.8% of the country, or about 50 million Russians.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Road worker receives Sputnik V vaccine at a vaccination center at Depo mall in Moscow, Russia Photo: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS A Russian fan wears a mask over his nose in the fanzone in Moscow during the Euro Cup football match between the national team and Belgium. Moscow closed its fanzone and banned meetings of more than a thousand people because of an increase in Covid-19 cases Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP A man expects to be injected with the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at a vaccination center at the Depo mall in Moscow Photo: SHAMIL ZHUMATOV / REUTERS Russian Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Consequences Disaster Service Officer disinfects Moscow’s Belorussky railway station Photo: NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP A woman wearing a face mask walks at a crosswalk in Moscow when the Russian capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, announced a “no work” week, with non-essential workers being advised to stay home to try to stop escalating cases. Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP A medical worker takes care of a patient in a temporary hospital in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, where patients suffering from COVID-19 are treated in Moscow Photo: MOSCOW NEWS AGENCY / via REUTERS Worker sprays disinfectant at Rizhsky Railway Station, one of the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Moscow Photo: RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY / via REUTERS An airport employee loads some of the 100,000 doses of Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 into a truck that arrived at Simón Bolívar International Airport in La Guaira, Venezuela, one of the destinations for the Russian vaccine, as well as Guatemala and Maranhão, in Brazil Photo: FEDERICO PARRA / AFP

The absence of strict restrictions has allowed the virus to spread uncontrollably, although several regions of the country have reinstated the requirement of health passports with QR codes to access public places.

The Russian government has ruled out more stringent restrictions, despite rating the country’s vaccination rate as “unacceptably” low. This week, the government announced that authorities must ensure that “the economy continues to function”.

Read more:Russia accuses US military ship of invading its waters

The government also stated that Russia’s healthcare system is prepared to receive the growing number of patients and insisted that it is not “overloaded”. Authorities blamed the population for the hardening of the pandemic. Health Minister Mikhaíl Murashko this week criticized the “behavior” of the people, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everything had been done to give Russians the opportunity to “save their lives by taking the vaccine “.

Russia developed its own Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, and the state spurred a vaccination campaign that had limited echo in a skeptical population.

Independent opinion polls show that more than half of Russians do not plan to get vaccinated.

Environment:Russia anticipates target to achieve carbon neutrality

Russia has registered, until this Saturday, 222,315 deaths by Covid-19, the highest number in Europe, but authorities are accused of underestimating the numbers, with the figures being up to three times higher than those officially confirmed. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is already at 7.8 million, growing in recent days.