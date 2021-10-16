Russia tops 1,000 daily deaths for the first time by Covid-19 | World

Russia surpassed this Saturday (16) for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic the 1,000 deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours, at a time when vaccination is stagnant and there are no sanitary restrictions.

According to the official government balance, 1,002 deaths and 33,208 new cases were registered, two records for the third consecutive day.

The new wave of cases arrived with just 31% of Russians fully vaccinated as of this Saturday, according to the Gogov website, which collects covid-19 data from the regions.

The absence of strict restrictions has allowed the virus to spread uncontrollably, although several regions have reinstated the requirement for health passports with QR codes to access public places.

The Russian government has ruled out important restrictions, despite rating the country’s vaccination rate as “unacceptably” low.

This week, the government announced that authorities must ensure that “the economy continues to function”.

The government said Russia’s healthcare system was prepared to accommodate the growing number of patients and insisted it was not “overloaded”.

Authorities blamed the Russians for the spread of the epidemic.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko this week criticized his “behavior”, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everything had been done to give Russians the opportunity to “save their lives by taking the vaccine”.

Russia developed its own covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, and the state launched a vaccination campaign that had limited echo in a skeptical population.

Independent opinion polls show that more than half of Russians do not plan to get vaccinated.

Russia registered until this Saturday 222,315 deaths by covid-19, the highest number in Europe, but authorities are accused of underestimating the numbers.

Based on a broader definition of virus-related mortality, statistics agency Rosstat said on Friday that by the end of August more than 400,000 people in Russia had died from the pandemic.