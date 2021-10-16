Russian fisherman sets world record by catching 1-meter ‘giant’ salmon | World

A fisherman broke the world record by catching a “giant salmon” in a river in northern Russia, according to the International Sport Fishing Association (IGFA).

The young Konstantin Sherbovich fished the 1 meter long specimen of Psalm salar, also known as Atlantic salmon, in the Khokanta River in the Murmansk region.

But it wasn’t easy, and he had to fight the animal for more than 20 minutes before he was able to get it out of the water to register. How is it fan of sport fishing, the fish was returned after measurement.

The organization recognized the record only at the end of September, but the animal was hooked on July 11, during the summer in this rather cold region of the Arctic Circle.

This is already the Sherbovich’s sixth international record recognized by the IGFA. The Russian had already recorded other feats on the Volga River and the Seychelles Islands.

Atlantic salmon live in the North Atlantic and annually migrates through the rivers of Europe – from Portugal and Spain – to spawn in the Barents Sea (in the Arctic).