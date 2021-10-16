Salvador suspends covid vaccination to perform Multivaccination D-Day

It happens this Saturday (16), from 8 am to 4 pm, the D-Day of the Multivaccination Campaign in Salvador. In total, 108 immunization points will be made available throughout the city, where children and teenagers from 0 to 14 years, 11 months and 29 days will be able to update the vaccination booklet. To reinforce the strategy, the application of the vaccine against covid-19 will be suspended in the city tomorrow.

Started on October 1st, around 6,000 children and adolescents have already sought out municipal health posts to update the vaccination booklet during the strategy. Of this total, about 5,400 children and adolescents needed to receive a dose of some immunizing agent from the basic schedule that was overdue.

D-Day is another opportunity for this public to have access to immunizing agents against Hepatitis A and B, Polio, Meningococcus type C and ACWY, diarrhea caused by rotavirus, Papillomavirus-HPV, pneumonia, yellow fever, chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella and severe forms of tuberculosis.

“We will have teams mobilized throughout the city to offer vaccines from the basic calendar. We invite parents to take their children up to 14 years of age, 11 months and 29 days to the immunization points so the teams can assess the need to update the vaccination booklet. During this period of pandemic, we were able to prove once again the importance of immunization for the prevention of these pathologies”, explains the sub-coordinator of Vaccine-Preventable Diseases, Doiane Lemos.

Check out the list of posts for the Multivaccination Campaign clicking here.