Sander Mecca’s girlfriend reveals miscarriage and gets emotional

Adriana, girlfriend of Sander Mecca, a former member of Twister, revealed that he had a miscarriage. The news was given by the artist on social networks, sharing a text that his beloved made along with a video of when he learned he would be a father.

+ After sexist speeches, reality TV participant claims that the program’s edition was manipulated

+ ‘Unbelievable the amount of followers I lose,’ says Nana Gouvea of ​​sexy photos

“They say that shared pain is lessened pain… Is it? With great astonishment I received the news of your arrival, the house was all messed up, a whirlwind of things happening. Right after our first contact I burst into tears, I could never imagine that a ball with millimeters had such a strong heart, 136 bpm. The little noise I heard at that moment was the most wonderful music I’ve ever heard in my life. There, a new Adriana was born, nothing was as important as taking care of her life. I let go of opportunities, redirected my life to await their arrival. Your father also saw there something to fight, something to be well, as I always told you, he loved you from the first moment. No guitar, no pleasure of all the pleasures he’s ever experienced, made his eyes sparkle and his voice crack like that, as we talked about you. Unfortunately, right after getting everything straightened out, you chose to leave. Her little heart that beat so hard stopped”, wrote Adriana.

“A deafening silence seized my soul. Now I’m here, trying to fill an unfilled void. The blue that had suddenly colored our lives turned black. And you, such a wise little being, can you explain to Mom? How do you stop hurting? Where do you get understanding to accept such cruel and misunderstood pain? I experienced a love that I cannot translate into words, while I experienced the worst physical and emotional pain when it left. How can I love someone I haven’t met? How can I smile again without bringing the pain of your farewell into my soul? How can I be the same person as before? I won’t have the answers, but I can’t and don’t want to be the same person. Even though remembering you makes me cry again and again, knowing that you chose my womb to shelter you, even for a short time, makes me feel special”, he concluded.

Check out the exciting video along with Adriana’s account:

Instagram will load in the frontend.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence