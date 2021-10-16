Santos squad: without Léo Baptistão, Carille gains new alternative for attack | saints

Coach Fábio Carille will not have the injured Léo Baptistão in Santos’ game against Sport, on Sunday, at 20:30 (GMT), but he received the boy Marcos Leonardo back this Friday.

A promise from Santos, Marcos Leonardo was with the Brazilian under-18 team for a training period at Granja Comary. This Friday, the striker was reinstated to the squad of Peixe and trained normally at CT Rei Pelé with his teammates.

Who is also able to play 90 minutes for Santos is striker Diego Tardelli. Despite not having been chosen by Fábio Carille to replace Léo Baptistão in the 3-1 defeat by Atlético-MG, the experienced center forward is 100% physically and can play an entire match. He is also an option to face Sport.

Coach Fábio Carille will define this Saturday the squad that will start at Arena de Pernambuco, but Santos should take the field with: Jandrei, Vinicius Balieiro, Velázquez and Wagner Leonardo; Marcos Guilherme (Madson), Camacho, Sánchez, Vinicius Zanocelo and Lucas Braga; Marinho and Marcos Leonardo (Diego Tardelli or Raniel).

Santos will also not have the main goalkeeper João Paulo, suspended for the third yellow card. The problem with Léo Baptistão is an injury to his left calf, which he suffered last Wednesday.