Saturday with a lot of rain in the Southeast and Midwest

Photo: GOES satellite 16 – Climatempo

Cloud cover over Brazil

Large areas of instability advanced over the center-south of Brazil, spreading very heavy clouds over parts of the South, Southeast and Center-West. These clouds caused heavy rain and wind on Friday afternoon and night over SP and MS. The National Institute of Meteorology recorded 117 km/h and Ribas do Rio Pardo (MS), 92 km/h in Tupã (SP) and 90 km/h in Valparaíso (SP). New dust storms occurred in MS and also covered Campo Grande

This Saturday, a cold front advances along the coast of SP and RJ and the charged clouds spread across the interior of the Southeast and Midwest.

The cold air of polar origin from this cold front drives away the heavy clouds from part of southern Brazil.

Weather forecast for 10/16/2021 – Saturday

saturday with unstable weather, with a lot of cloudiness and rain conditions over almost all of Brazil

In almost all of PR, in Vale do Itajaí, on the coast of SC, in practically all areas of the Southeast and Midwest, Saturday is with lots of cloudiness and several rain showers at any time of day, with risk of lightning and strong wind. Rain showers start in the afternoon in the north and east of MG.

In RR and in the central-east of AC, Saturday is also with lots of cloudiness and rain at any time. In the rest of the AC, in the AM, in most areas of the PA, in the TO and in almost all of the AP, the rain showers start in the afternoon.

The sun predominates all day in most areas of RS, in the center-west of SC and in the south of PR. Day with strong sun also in RR, northwest of PA and north of AP, CE, interior of RN, PB, PE, hinterland of AL and SE, north-central BA and PI

Rain showers with lightning they occur in western BA, southwestern PI, and MA. It rains quickly on the coast, in the forest zone and in the wild from the south of BA to RN.

Weather alerts for 10/16/2021 – Saturday

Warning for the risk of storms widespread in the center, south and west of MG, in GO, in DF, in the east, center and northwest of MT, in RO, in AC and south of AM

Warning for the risk of storms, in an isolated way, in the east of SP, including Grande SP, in the south of RJ, in the south of MG, in the center-west of MG, in the center, west and north of MS, in the center and south of GO and in the south of MT

Attention to moderate to heavy rainand, with lightning and sometimes strong winds in the north and east of SC and PR, in SP, in the center-north and east of MS, in the south, west and north of MT, in RJ, in ES.

Attention to moderate to heavy rain, with lightning and wind sometimes strong in the midwest of AM, south of TO, west of MA and northeast of PA.

Attention: very rough sea on the coast of the South Region, with risk of hangover in RS and southern SC.