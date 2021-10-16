Saturday’s main games(16)

Saturday is football day! And on 10/16, the highlight is the beginning of the 27th round of the Brasileirão. In addition, Ferroviária and Corinthians duel in the first leg of the semifinal of Paulistão Mulher. I’m also looking at the return of the European championships, paralyzed by FIFA dates.

But do you know what time and where to watch these super games? O fans.com gives you a ‘help’, and shows you how to follow these matches LIVE.

CHECK THE MAIN GAMES OF THE DAY:

Russian Championship:

Tula x Zenit Arsenal – 08hs

Broadcast: BandSports

Premier League:

Watford x Liverpool – 8:30 am

Broadcast: ESPN Brazil

Leicester x Manchester United – 11am

Broadcast: ESPN Brazil

Southampton x Leeds United – 11am

Broadcast: Fox Sports

Brentford x Chelsea – 1:30 pm

Broadcast: ESPN Brazil

Italian Championship:

Lazio x Inter Milan – 1pm

Transmission: Star+

Milan x Hellas Verona – 15:45

Transmission: Star+

French Championship:

Clermont x Lille – 12pm

Broadcast: ESPN

Lyon x Monaco – 4 pm

Broadcast: ESPN Brazil

Dutch Championship:

Heerenveen x Ajax – 1:45 pm

Broadcast: Fox Sports

Argentine Championship:

Huracán x Boca Juniors – 8:15 pm

Broadcast: ESPN Brazil

Female Paulistan:

Railway x Corinthians – 9 pm

Broadcast: SporTV, FPF Youtube, Paulistão Play and Eleven Sports

São Paulo Women’s Cup:

Taubate x Palmeiras – 3 pm

Broadcast: Paulistão Play and Eleven Sports

Brasileirão Series B:

Ponte Preta x Nautical – 4 pm

Broadcast: Premiere and SportTV

Vasco x Coritiba – 4:30 pm

Broadcast: Premiere

Worker x Londrina – 6:30 pm

Broadcast: Premiere

Trust x Avaí – 9 pm

Broadcast: Premiere and SportTV

Brasileirão Series A:

Chapecoense x Fortaleza – 7 pm

Broadcast: Premiere

America-MG x Bahia – 9 pm

Broadcast: Premiere

