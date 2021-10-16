Saturday’s main games(16)

Saturday is football day! And on 10/16, the highlight is the beginning of the 27th round of the Brasileirão. In addition, Ferroviária and Corinthians duel in the first leg of the semifinal of Paulistão Mulher. I’m also looking at the return of the European championships, paralyzed by FIFA dates.
But do you know what time and where to watch these super games? O fans.com gives you a ‘help’, and shows you how to follow these matches LIVE.
CHECK THE MAIN GAMES OF THE DAY:
Russian Championship:
Tula x Zenit Arsenal – 08hs
Broadcast: BandSports
Premier League:
Watford x Liverpool – 8:30 am
Broadcast: ESPN Brazil
Leicester x Manchester United – 11am
Broadcast: ESPN Brazil
Southampton x Leeds United – 11am
Broadcast: Fox Sports
Brentford x Chelsea – 1:30 pm
Broadcast: ESPN Brazil
Italian Championship:
Lazio x Inter Milan – 1pm
Transmission: Star+
Milan x Hellas Verona – 15:45
Transmission: Star+
French Championship:
Clermont x Lille – 12pm
Broadcast: ESPN
Lyon x Monaco – 4 pm
Broadcast: ESPN Brazil
Dutch Championship:
Heerenveen x Ajax – 1:45 pm
Broadcast: Fox Sports
Argentine Championship:
Huracán x Boca Juniors – 8:15 pm
Broadcast: ESPN Brazil
Female Paulistan:
Railway x Corinthians – 9 pm
Broadcast: SporTV, FPF Youtube, Paulistão Play and Eleven Sports
São Paulo Women’s Cup:
Taubate x Palmeiras – 3 pm
Broadcast: Paulistão Play and Eleven Sports
Brasileirão Series B:
Ponte Preta x Nautical – 4 pm
Broadcast: Premiere and SportTV
Vasco x Coritiba – 4:30 pm
Broadcast: Premiere
Worker x Londrina – 6:30 pm
Broadcast: Premiere
Trust x Avaí – 9 pm
Broadcast: Premiere and SportTV
Brasileirão Series A:
Chapecoense x Fortaleza – 7 pm
Broadcast: Premiere
America-MG x Bahia – 9 pm
Broadcast: Premiere
