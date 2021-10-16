See minimum and recommended requirements to run the GTA trilogy on PC

Recommended specs include an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or an AMD Radeon RX 570

Today (15) is just one week since the Rockstar Games confirmed the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and several new rumors have already emerged on the internet, the list with all the achievements that we will find in the new versions of the three games in the compilation was leaked and a Polish website claimed to have reliable sources that ensured that the trilogy will be released by December 7th at a cost $70 on next-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) and $60 on other platforms and PC.

Now it’s time for new games to be found on the site SteamDB, indicating the launch for the gaming platform of the Valve, in addition, information coming from the GTAForums point out the requirements needed to run the new games in PCs.

Those who wish to have minimal gaming experience will need a processor Intel i5-2700K or one AMD FX-6300 with a GeForce GTX 760 or a Radeon R9 280. To meet the recommended requirements, you will need a Ryzen 5 2600 or an Intel i7-6600K with a GTX 970 or a RX 570. Both requirements ask 45 GB of storage and Windows 10, the minimum memory required is 8 GB and the recommended is 16 GB, Check out the complete requirements below to have a good experience with the collection.

Minimum requirements:

Processor: Intel Core i5-2700K / AMD FX-6300

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 45GB of free space

Operating System: Windows 10

Recommended Requirements:



Processor: Intel Core i7-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 45GB of free space

Operating System: Windows 10

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition It still has no confirmed release date and will feature new versions if three famous games that were released in the 2000s and ushered in the three-dimensional era of the franchise, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

