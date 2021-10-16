See Symptoms and How to Treat Quickly

Marked by small blisters or sores that appear around the mouth, cold sores is a disease that affects most of the world’s population. According to a survey carried out by the WHO (World Health Organization), it is estimated that 3.7 billion people under 50 years old (67%) are infected with HSV-1 all around the world.

“Herpes simplex is the most common viral infection of modern man after respiratory ones”, explains Isabela faiad Leiva, clinic dermatologist Landecker.

Although common, the virus causes discomfort in those who have the disease because of the way it manifests, generating the need for rapid treatment. Find out below how to deal with cold sores.

Cold sores: what is it, how to treat it and more

What is cold sores?

Cold sores are an infectious disease of viral origin. The cause is the herpes virus simplex or HSV-1, a kind of family Herpesviridae. It is highly contagious, transmitted through direct contact, and can cause tingling, pain and itching at the site of the lesion.

What are the symptoms of cold sores?

At first, the symptoms of cold sores may appear as an itchy rash—or mild itching—that lasts an average of two days, followed by a reddening spot. Then, there are vesicles, small bubbles that cause a kind of burning and discomfort and stay there for around two to four days.

Later, in the period of remission, crusting and crusting occurs—bubbles that released fluid now become crusted lesions. All this takes about a week.

“However, as the vast majority of the population had contact with the virus in childhood or adolescence, it is possible that cold sores also present asymptomatically”, warns Mayra Tosta Lima Clemente, dermatologist and physician on the clinical staff of Hospital Samaritano, in Sao Paulo.

How to treat cold sores quickly?

In cases of symptomatic patients, oral and topical antiviral drugs are used, with the objective of reducing the multiplication of the virus, the symptoms and the duration of the disease. Among ointments, acyclovir is the best known active substance. “In the case of those who have recurrent episodes, we opted for supplementation to improve the patient’s immunity and reduce the frequency of injuries”, says Clemente.

The professional warns that this type of habitual manifestation is directly related to low immunity, and this can be influenced by several factors such as other diseases, in addition to stress, unregulated sleep, inadequate nutrition and more.

Is it possible to cure cold sores in one day?

According to Milena Carestiate, dermatologist by the Brazilian Society of Dermatology and member of the Doctoralism, it is not possible to speak of a cure for herpes, but of an infection — and yet it doesn’t happen in a day. Despite this, she says that there are already quick treatment options, with the average time lasting from five to seven days.

When started from the first symptoms, the treatment indicated in the previous question reduces the size of the lesions and even prevents them from appearing. In cases where the vesicles or bubbles are already installed, technologies such as LED can accelerate healing and help the skin recover.

Are there any home remedies for cold sores?

Among the professionals consulted, there is a consensus that there is no home treatment with proven efficiency, so the ideal is to look for a dermatologist. However, they did give some tips that can help prevent and treat cold sores.

Extract of propolis, lemon balm tea, blackberry, foods rich in vitamin C, zinc and selenium can help in the balance of immunity, for example. For topical use, the options are to restore skin health by moisturizing the region. In this case, some essential oils or coconut oil are indicated.

What causes cold sores? Is there a cure?

According to Roberta paddovan, dermatologist specializing in aesthetic medicine and dermatology by the Instituto Superior de Ciências da Saúde, the cause of cold sores is the HSV-1, and transmission occurs through direct contact with the virus. In other words, saliva droplets, kissing, sharing kitchen utensils and personal use, unprotected sex, touching the skin and more.

She explains that after someone has an episode of herpes infection, the virus remains dormant in the nerve cells of the skin, which indicates that it has no cure, but it is possible to control the infection and its manifestations.

Who are most affected by this type of herpes?

People who have some type of immune deficiency are the most affected by the infection. They have more intense, recurrent or complicated pictures. However, the majority of the population is asymptomatic.

Can children get cold sores?

Carestiate states that, although it occurs less frequently, the little ones can be infected. Be careful when sharing cups, moisturizers, lip balms and others. “Thinking about it, it is also necessary to avoid kissing the baby’s face and hands, especially from people outside the family cycle, when the health history is unknown”, he concludes.

Sources

Isabella faiad levy, dermatologist of the clinic Landecker; Mayra Tosta Lima Clemente, dermatologist and physician on the clinical staff of Hospital Samaritano, in São Paulo; Milena Carestiate, dermatologist by the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology) and member of the Doctoralism; and Roberta paddovan, dermatologist specializing in aesthetic medicine and dermatology by the Instituto Superior de Ciências da Saúde.