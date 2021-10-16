Serious accident with tour bus leaves 4 dead and injured on BR-135, in southern Piauí | Piauí

A serious accident in the city of Colônia do Gurgueia, south of Piauí, left four people dead – including a child – and several injured this Saturday morning (16). It is not yet known what caused the accident or how many people were on the bus.
A serious accident with a tourist bus leaves 4 people dead and injured on the BR-135, in the south of Piauí — Photo: Personal archive
According to Lieutenant Cláudio Manoel, commander of the 2nd Military Police Company in the city, belonging to the 19th Military Police Battalion, the bus belongs to the Transbrasil company and overturned on the side of the runway. O g1 tried, but still can’t get in touch with the company.
Serious accident with a tourist bus leaves 4 people dead and injured on BR-135, in the south of Piauí — Photo: Divulgação/PMPI
The tipping took place around 10:00 am and many passengers were trapped in the hardware, being rescued by the Mobile Emergency Service, with support from the Federal Highway Police and the Military Police.
Serious accident with a tourist bus leaves 4 people dead and injured on BR-135, in the south of Piauí — Photo: Divulgação/PMPI
The wounded are being taken to hospitals in Elizeu Martins and Colônia do Gurgueia. Teams from both cities and Manoel Emídio attend the incident.
This article is being updated…
Check out the latest g1 news from Piauí
VIDEOS: Watch the most viewed news from Rede Clube