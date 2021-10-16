Silviano loses his mind when ‘stolen’ and kills father and son without mercy. TV News

Silviano (Othon Bastos) will show that he is much more evil than he appeared to be throughout Empire. The former butler will learn that José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) has already discovered that the money he and his partner, Fabricio Melgaço, stole from the commander’s Swiss account was hidden in the Medeiros family’s old house in Petrópolis (in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro). of January). Disturbed, the bad character will kill the caretaker of the place and his son.

In scenes planned to air from the next 25th chapter in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, the dissimulated one will decide to see with his own eyes whether the pilfered fortune is still well kept in the mansion’s swimming pool, which was sold when the Medeiros found themselves in Pindaíba with the false death of the patriarch.

Once there, however, he will despair to see that the euro notes are gone. “That’s why Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) was so vague. The bastard was here with her! She discovered the money and took everything!” Silviano will shout, referring to José Alfredo.

He will then see the caretaker and his son fleeing the mansion with suitcases and will interrupt them. The official will explain how the commander found his fortune in the pool. “This story is going to stink, my son and I are going to be called by the police. I don’t know anything, I don’t want any problems for me”, the man will say.

crime witness

“Believe me: you won’t need to talk to the police. All your problems can be solved. I can solve it myself,” Marta’s former doormat will say. He will pull out a revolver and quickly shoot the caretaker and the boy.

“They say the hand shakes with age,” the criminal will comment to himself, chuckling. The caretaker will still be alive and babbling words, and the bloodthirsty former butler will come closer. “You think you don’t know anything, but you know a lot,” the old man will say before shooting the man one more time.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unpublished Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere on November 8th, fully recorded.

