Site: PSG targets Fiorentina striker to succeed Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain lives the torment of the possible departure of Kylian Mbappé at the end of his contract in June of next year. The French club continues to seek a deal with the striker, but as the deal is difficult, the directors are looking for a successor to form the offensive trio with Neymar and Messi.

According to the French website ”Le 10 Sport’, the name of the time is the 21-year-old Serbian Dusan Vlahovic. The striker is the main name of Fiorentina and is entering his last year of contract with the club. The player’s bond ends in June 2023, but the Italians already admit that they need to sell him next season to avoid the risk of not receiving any value for his departure.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/22 GAMES!

Vlahovic received several renewal proposals from Fiorentina and rejected them all. The Italian press reported that the atmosphere between the player and the managers is not the best and he is interested in playing for another team. Recently, the sporting director of PSG, Leonardo, was at an event in Italy and is aware of the situation of the Serb who has already scored six goals and assisted in eight matches played this season.

If they decide to make a proposal, Paris Saint-Germain will need to shell out at least 70 million euros (R$ 447 million) to convince Fiorentina to release the attacker. The Italian club had stipulated 90 million euros for Vlahovic, but with the end of his contract, he decided to lower the value.

Dusan Vlahovic arrived at Fiorentina in 2017 and was still part of the club’s youth categories. But it was the previous season that he gained notoriety, scoring 21 goals and giving 3 assists in 40 games played.