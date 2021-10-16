‘Slutty Act’ · TV News

Knocked out from A Fazenda 2021, Victor Pecoraro explained why he attacked Rico Melquiades with a bottle of yogurt. This Friday (15), the actor criticized the behavior of the digital influencer and said he did not throw a drink in his rival’s face out of anger. “It was a dirty act,” he admitted.

“Began to annoy me when he [Melquiades] yelled at MC Gui. It is not possible for anyone to do anything. He mistreats, raises his voice to everyone and is everything okay? It started to really piss me off. When I went, it wasn’t an act of anger, of ‘I’m going to humiliate the guy’. It was an act of slutty, kidding”, the actor pointed out during the Live do Eliminado.

In a chat with Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie, the ex-pawn stated that, because Rico is gay, those confined reveal the ex-MTV’s supposed sexist attitudes: “For a unanimous criticism of the house, of his temperament, of screaming at women and everything. If it were a man [heterossexual] in his place, it would undoubtedly be seen as machismo. Is the weight of him being gay different from the weight of a man, for example? Why was everything he did that people always ran their hands over his head?”.

The eliminated one also criticized the alliance between MC Gui and Tati Quebra Barraco. “It’s a union on the way to a black hole, because they’re burying themselves together. They’re not looking at the game from the outside, they’re taking the hurt too deep and they’re not playing because of it,” he said.

Pecoraro said he committed “very wrong” attitudes with Erika Schneider in the game: “She was right in her thoughts. It’s a very heavy matter that, who’s going to pay, will see when they’re out here, when they see the consequence. to defend himself, so I can’t speak”.

Check out the Eliminated Live:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#56 – Why is Rico Melquiades the protagonist of The Farm 13?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos