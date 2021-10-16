Solange remembers that Zé Neto drew attention with volume

10/15/2021 23:57Updated on 10/16/2021 00h40

Party night at “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). With the theme park, pedestrians had fun and enjoyed part of a show by the country duo Zé Neto and Cristiano. During the presentation, Solange Gomes recognized the duo and commented with Tati Quebra Barraco and Erasmo Viana:

Isn’t he the one who appears in swim trunks all the time on Instagram? Solange Gomes

The peons roared with laughter and Erasmus joked, “Yeah, with the eggplant aside.” Once again, they chuckled and Tati pointed out, “She focused on the swim trunks, did you see?”

On Twitter, fans who recognized the reference had fun.

The famous swimwear on Instagram

At the end of 2020, Zé Neto published a photo with his wife on the beach. The countryman was wearing swim trunks and the volume caught his attention. The publication quickly went viral on social networks and Instagram dropped the photo for being “inappropriate content”.

