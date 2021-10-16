SP has less than 4,000 hospitalized for the 1st time in 557 days

This is the first time in 557 days that the state of São Paulo has registered fewer than 4,000 people hospitalized with covid-19. Today, there are 3,976 hospitalized patients, 1,977 of them in ICUs (Intensive Care Unit) and 1,999 in ward beds.

According to the state government, at the peak of the second wave, in March this year, the total number of hospitalized was almost eight times higher than recorded now. At that time, there were more than 31,000 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals in SP with the illness.

Occupancy rates for ICUs are also at their lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic in March of last year. Across the state, 28% of special beds are occupied. In Greater São Paulo, they are 36.1%.

In all, the state has had 4,386,346 confirmed cases. Of these, 4,209,993 recovered, including 452,739 people who were discharged from the hospital. Another 150,938 died.

Vaccination

The reduction in hospitalization rates comes amid the advance of vaccination in the state. According to data from the government of SP, among adults, 99.49% of women have already taken at least one dose of vaccines against covid-19. In addition, 81.6% of those over 18 years of age already have the complete vaccination schedule.

When the calculation is made based on the total population of the state, 82.9% have already started immunization. Those fully protected represent 62.62%.