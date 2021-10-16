Square Enix says “undecided” about Kingdom Hearts native ports for Switch • Switch Brazil

Along with the Sora character’s revelation to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo disclosed in director Sakurai’s broadcast that ports of the franchise kingdom hearts will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

Controversy arose when in this announcement, it was revealed that the franchise’s game collection would be released to Nintendo’s console through cloud streaming technology — which did not please the public who wanted to play the titles natively and without relying on the internet on the Nintendo Switch.

Ichiro Hazama, producer of the franchise kingdom hearts, recently commented in an interview with Nintendo Life that “keeps a door ajar” on the possibility of native franchise ports for the Nintendo console. Although the team has already faced issues such as “the storage capacity of the hardware”, the real ports are in the “indecision” stage and Square Enix is ​​”excited to hear feedback from fans”.

Check out Hazama’s comment in full:

For some time, our director Tetsuya Nomura has expressed his desire to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, having seen and heard the demand, and for that much consideration was placed internally. Bringing these titles to the Nintendo Switch proved to be quite difficult for a number of reasons, including the storage capacity of the hardware, but we are thrilled that we were able to make this happen for the first time using the cloud service. At the moment, the production of a native version is undecided. We believe the cloud version is currently the best way to deliver the Kingdom Hearts series to Nintendo Switch players, but we’re always excited to hear feedback from our fans and thank them for all their support.

Nintendo Switch should receive Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Cloud Version, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind Cloud Version in the future, however a window was not specified by the company at that time.