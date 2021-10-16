State of São Paulo has a campaign for vaccination this Saturday (16)

The state of São Paulo carries out, this Saturday (16), a campaign for vaccination that will include the participation of all 645 municipalities. More than 5,000 stations will be open from 7am to 7pm. The schedule and hours of operation should be consulted with the health services in each city.

The objectives of the task force, called “V Day”, are to complete the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 with the second dose of the population in arrears, expand the number of immunized with the additional dose against the disease and update the vaccination card of the adolescents with a series of immunizers (check the list).

According to the state government, 4.1 million people are behind on their second dose, including 2.1 million who need to complete the vaccination schedule with Pfizer. The number rose significantly due to the anticipation of 12 to 8 weeks in the interval between the first and the second dose. Among those late, 915,000 need to receive the second dose of Coronavac and 1 million people are expected to receive the vaccine from AstraZeneca.

The mobilization also makes the additional dose available for the elderly and health professionals who received the second application until April and are already able to receive the booster — it must be applied six months after the completion of the vaccination schedule.

In the state of São Paulo, around 70 million doses have already been applied. The number represents 99.3% of the adult population with at least one dose and 80.5% who completed the vaccination schedule. Among teenagers and young people aged 12 to 19, more than 310,000 are already fully protected.

With this Saturday’s joint effort, the state government estimates that the number of teenagers vaccinated against other diseases, such as yellow fever, hepatitis A and B and HPV, will be increased. The Ministry of Health’s national multi-vaccination campaign focuses on audiences ranging from newborns to 15-year-olds.