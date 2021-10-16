States estimate a loss of R$ 24 billion with a change in the ICMS on fuels. See the impact on some of them

RIO E BRASILIA – If the bill that changes the ICMS on fuels is also approved by the Senate, the estimated loss in revenue for states and municipalities will be R$ 24 billion, in the calculations of the National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation States and the Federal District (Comsefaz).
The bill had the approval of the Chamber of Deputies this week, causing a strong reaction from the governors. He provides that ICMS rates will be fixed, renewed every 12 months. And that the collection cannot exceed, in reais per liter, the value of the average prices to the final consumer, considering the period of two previous years.
Today, the reference price on which ICMS is levied is an average fuel price updated every 15 days, which varies by state. As oil and the dollar have risen a lot in recent months, this average has also risen, which weighs on the budget of Brazilians.
The Chamber’s bill would provide relief in the pocket in 2022, the election year, but could put pressure on prices in 2023. The impact on public coffers will be immediate for both state governments and city halls, as municipalities receive 25% of state tax revenue.
Losses by state
São Paulo
The Finance Department of the State of São Paulo assesses that the impact of the proposal for the state is R$ 6.5 billion per year.
“With this amount, it is possible to deliver to the population 21 hospitals along the lines of the new Pérola Byington Hospital, under construction in the center of the capital, or 50,000 low-income homes in the city of São Paulo, or even, in less than three years, pay for the entire construction of the Metro Line 6-Orange, the largest infrastructure project in Latin America, valued at R$ 15 billion,” the secretariat said in a statement.
The secretariat also informed that it has maintained the ICMS rate for gasoline at 25% for over 20 years, which is “one of the lowest in the country”. According to the secretariat, the ICMS tax on fuel last year was R$ $14.58 billion. Between January and August of this year, the value was R$ 12.24 billion, both in nominal values.
Paraná
For Renê de Oliveira Garcia Júnior, Paraná’s finance secretary, the project is a deliberate attempt to transfer the burden of increasing fuel to the states.
— With an indexed economy, a profoundly adverse scenario, with GDP growing 1.5% in 2022 and a worrying political scenario, we will have a situation of great tightening in the states’ cash in 2022 and that means loss of revenue. Loss of revenue will be offset by cutting expenses or increasing revenue through taxation on other items – he says.
Paraná estimates that it will lose between R$ 600 and 800 million in revenue with the move.
Pernambuco
In Pernambuco, the estimated loss is R$720 million, according to the secretary of Finance, Décio Padilha.
For him, the main problem of the text is that it does not attack the causes of the increase in fuel prices, such as the full transfer of the fluctuation in the price of a barrel of oil in the international market to the domestic market.
Rio Grande do Sul
In Rio Grande do Sul, the State Revenue estimated that if the ICMS proposal had already been in effect, the state would have lost R$ 980 million in collection between January and September 2021 — or R$ 1.5 billion in the year.
In a statement, the Secretary of Finance, Marco Aurelio Cardoso, stated that it is important to discuss this type of measure, “but we reiterate that this must be a global solution on taxes, in a Tax Reform and not directed only to states and municipalities, having considering that the ICMS collection is shared by 25% with the city halls”.