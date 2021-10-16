Steam bans cryptocurrency games and NFTs

On a page aimed at game developers, Steam added a clause that prohibits the addition of games that are created in blockchains, as well as involving the issuance or exchange of cryptocurrencies and NFTs within them.

Steam, Valve’s platform for selling and distributing games, has worked with Bitcoin for a year and a half, but it removed the payment option on the grounds that transaction fees were expensive.

The company’s motivation may be linked to the possibility that users find ways to withdraw balances off the platform, which may increase scam attempts on their users.

Ban on cryptocurrency games

Although the page is not fully translated, in the Regulations and Guidelines section, under the article “What should not be published on Steam” the company cites games that use blockchain technology that use cryptocurrencies or NFTs.

“Applications built on blockchain technology that emit or allow the exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs.”

This news may be related to anti-money laundering and other laws, as it could be a way to withdraw money from Steam, or other more malicious activity. Remember that the balance in the Steam wallet cannot be withdrawn, only used within the platform.

Although there is a parallel market for skins for some games like CSGO, in recent years the company has created some limitations related to skins from other games, forcing its users to use the Steam market for these negotiations.

Remember that games like Proxi, from the creator of The Sims franchise, are working with NFTs. As such, this ban can disrupt both small and large studios.

Steam and Bitcoin

Steam is the largest game distribution platform in the world. In 2015 it began accepting Bitcoin as both a payment method and a wallet recharge for game and app purchases. From the looks of it, this could be something lasting.

However, in December 2017, with Bitcoin about to reach its historic high and showing immense traffic on the network, increasing transaction fees, Steam stopped accepting bitcoin as a form of payment, alleging the high cost of transaction fees.

However, Steam gift cards can be purchased for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin on specialized websites, allowing you to top up your Steam wallet and then buy games with your cryptos.