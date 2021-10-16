STJD acquits Flamengo and Andreas of denunciation of breach of sanitary protocol made by Santos | Flamengo

Flamengo and Andreas Pereira were unanimously acquitted by the Superior Court of Sports Justice after Santos denounced the Belgian’s squad in the match for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. The disciplinary commission understood that there was no infraction or non-compliance with protocols imposed by Anvisa in the fight against the pandemic.

1 of 2 Andreas Pereira during Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Andreas Pereira during Flamengo training — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Lawyer Michel Assef Filho defended Flamengo and argued that the quarantine requirements after arriving in Brazil from England were an orientation only for foreigners. In addition, Andreas Pereira presented all documentation and exams with reagent IGG, which even exempts him from new tests until January.

Santos’ complaint indicated violations in three articles of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, but the three STJD auditors and President Otacílio Araújo Neto were unanimous in acquitting Flamengo.

On the rise after a free-kick scored last Wednesday, Andreas Pereira is at the disposal of Renato Gaúcho for the match against Cuiabá, on Sunday, at 20:30 (GMT), for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. With 45 points and two games less than the leader Atlético-MG, the team is second in the competition.