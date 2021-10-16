Strike at Cruzeiro: cast gets angry with president and should not return to training

President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues met with Cruzeiro players on the afternoon of Friday (15) and tried to explain the recurring wage delays in the last two seasons. Without estimating a deadline for payment of the debt, the leader tried to convince the squad to return to training this Sunday (17), which was not immediately followed.

In the conversation, which was attended by a good part of the group, the agent justified the delays with the chaotic financial situation of the club and did not stipulate a date for payments to be made. The athletes were bothered once again with the manager for not having a deadline for the accounts to be updated.

Faced with the discomfort with the situation, the group did not cease the training strike. The strike, which started last Thursday (14), should remain and continue until there is a concrete forecast for payment of salaries. The idea of ​​the summit was that activities were resumed in the professional and in the base divisions from this Sunday. However, players do not intend to go back to the exercises.

The report spoke with at least three athletes who participated in this Friday’s meeting. The main leaders were very uncomfortable with the president’s posture in the meeting that took place in the afternoon at Toca da Raposa II.

Although he was at the training center, Vanderlei Luxemburgo did not participate in the meeting with President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues. The coach, who has acted as a crisis manager amidst the chaotic situation faced by Cruzeiro, preferred to absent himself from the conversation to let the athletes express their complaints to the agent.

The situation behind the scenes at Cruzeiro is not worse, according to veteran athletes at the club, because of the actions of the coaching staff. The experienced coach has worked around the problems and used his influence to keep the squad dedicated to the activities and games of Serie B.

Cruzeiro has not had a manager for the football department since the departure of Rodrigo Pastana earlier this month. In addition to the executive, football manager Pedro Moreira also left the club last week.

Amidst the chaotic situation, Fox only has a game scheduled for next Friday (22), in the Ressacada, in Florianópolis, against Avaí, for the 31st round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. The team from Minas Gerais occupies 11th place in the tournament, with 39 points, nine less than Goiás, in fourth place.

