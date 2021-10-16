Student goes viral with controversial use of new iPhone function: copy and paste – 10/15/2021

The iOS 15 operating system has recently arrived on Apple’s iPhones and one of the most practical features is the possibility of copying texts from photos taken at the time or already saved in the phone’s gallery.

The new function is useful, for example, for copying the content of printed documents or files that do not allow text copying, as with some PDFs. However, more questionable uses are also already going viral on social media. That’s where French student Yann Bernillie comes in.

He certainly wasn’t the only one to find another way to use the resource, but he became famous on the internet for using his iPhone to copy the notes taken on a computer from a classmate.

It is not clear what context he did this. But, imagining an individual test or assignment, the action can be considered good old-fashioned cheating in the classroom.

Your video posted on TikTok has almost 92,000 views.

How to Use (Responsibly) the New Feature

As mentioned at the beginning, the feature of capturing texts from photos is useful for various situations, even to aid in studies (eg extracting excerpts from books during content and abstracts listing).

To use it, the iPhone must have the iOS 15 operating system installed.

Just turn on the camera, take a picture of a text and look for it in the image gallery. Then, press your finger for a few seconds on the letters, select the excerpt to be copied.

Once that’s done, a set of options will appear. Now just copy and paste into a notepad, for example, and you’re done.

See the gif below how simple it is:

It’s that kind of function that, when you first use it, you think of two things. The first is the famous “why haven’t they done this before?” (And it’s nice to know that Android actually did it before Apple). The second is “how can I use this?”.

Will fashion catch on in Brazil?

It depends. The use of technology for those who can invest in an iPhone has potential.

However, it can escape the reality of many Brazilians in the classroom. AND the answer to that, in the case of the iPhone, is more technical — let’s not even go into the question of Apple’s cell phone price here, which is not usually cheap.

Keeping in mind useful usage during lessons, the text capture function works best with information displayed on computer screens or in print. Handwritten texts are more complex for the system to recognize (Android has difficulties with this too).

Thus, the problem here involves the lack of access to technologies within many schools. According to a report by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) released in September last year, student access to computers is still quite low.

While in more developed countries the average is one computer per student, here that number jumps to ten students for each computer available. This places the country in the last place among the countries and territories evaluated by the International Student Assessment Program (Pisa).

In situations like this, the functioning of the iPhone tool and its accuracy would depend much more on the quality of the handwriting of the person who wrote it.