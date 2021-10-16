Superman bisexuality in HQ generates friction between players on the Brazilian volleyball team

DC Comics has announced that the next issue of Superman’s Hero comic will be bisexual. The news did not please central Maurício Souza, of Taubaté and the Brazilian volleyball team.

In his profile, the player criticized DC’s attitude: “Oh it’s just a drawing, it’s no big deal. Go ahead and see where we end up”.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

The central’s publication reverberated on social networks, especially among the player’s teammates. While Wallace commented on “Misericórdia”, agreeing with Mauricio’s criticism, Douglas Souza used the publication’s image to counter Souza.

“Funny that I didn’t “turn heterosexual” seeing male superheroes kissing women….. If an image like that worries you, I’m sorry but I have something new for your fragile heterosexuality kkkkkkkk Yes, there will be a kiss. Thanks DC for thinking about representing all of us and not just a part”, published the player, first of the men’s team to speak openly about his homosexuality.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

Douglas’ post also reverberated. In a short time, he gained the support of women’s national team players, past and present, and club athletes. Sheilla Castro, Fabi Alvim, Carol Gattaz, Erika Coimbra, Gabi Guimarães and Suelle Oliveira are among those who commented in agreement with the publication.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence