Sweat and blood: Sylvinho praises the team and values ​​the demands of the Corinthians fans | corinthians

After showing videos of the 1977 title in São Paulo and using the end of Corinthians’ taboo as a motivating factor before the 1-0 victory against Fluminense last Wednesday, coach Sylvinho said at a press conference that he knows the club’s history is a differential at Timão.

Formed in the field and with 269 professional matches in the 1990s, the former side highlighted that Fiel insists on seeing a seasoned team on the field.

And that the boys who rise from the base already have this dimension, which makes adaptation easier. Corinthians visit São Paulo next Monday, at Morumbi.

-Of course, fans like to see the team play well, with good possession, football played well is beautiful to see. But our fans are passionate about sweat, they breathe it, and we have to breathe too. It is simple to convey this understanding of the roots. This young man who comes from the base knows that. Will deliver 100% every day, in the game and in training. I don’t pretend that the club looks like my face, the club is Corinthians. It is the sweat, sometimes the blood, that represents the surrender.

Read too

+ Sylvinho talked about Paulinho and 2022

+ Fábio Santos equals game coach

1 of 2 João Victor and Gil at Corinthians game — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians João Victor and Gil at Corinthians game — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Sixth-placed with 40 points, Corinthians spent a game without conceding goals in the second round for the first time. With 23 suffered in 26 rounds, Timão has the second best defense in Brasileirão (average of 0.88 per game), losing only to leader Atlético-MG (average of 0.68 per game).

In addition, Timão is the team that commits the fewest faults (ten per game) and that received the least yellow cards (34).

– Our team is one of the least absentees in the league and one of the great defenses. We are a team that defends well, organized, defends strong, with fewer fouls committed and one of those that concedes the fewest goals. All this is a sum of situations – he highlighted.

Against São Paulo, the team will not be able to count on Fagner, who won the third yellow card.

Sylvinho talks about Willian and Fagner’s embezzlement in Majestic

+ Read more news about Corinthians