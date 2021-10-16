Switch Online: Expansion Pack, with N64, wins price and date

Nintendo revealed, this Friday (15), the price and release date of the Switch Online Add-on Pack. The additional content to the service will secure Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games and will be released on October 25, just over a week from now.

In Brazil, the Individual Subscription to the service will cost R$ 262.99 (for 12 months). Meanwhile, the Family Subscription will cost R$421.99 (for 12 months) and can be split for up to 8 users.

Big N has already announced all the games on the retro consoles that will be part of the service. Check out the complete list below:

Nintendo 64

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Kart 64

mario tennis

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

WinBack: Covert Operations

Yoshi’s Story

Sega Genesis

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Against: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin

Golden Ax

Gunstar Heroes

MUSHA

Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium

laugh

Shining Force

Shinobi 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

In addition to old console games and all the benefits of the traditional plan (which includes NES games, Super NES games, special offers and more), Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack subscribers will receive the DLC Happy Home Paradise for Animal Crossing New Horizons. The content will be available on November 5th of this year.

Despite the good news, many people complained on Twitter that the service prices are “salty”. Emily Rogers, who writes for the site Nintendo World Report, argued on the social network that licensing costs are the main “culprit” for the final price of Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack.

She also said that third-party titles from companies such as Konami and Capcom of Sega Genesis are also being licensed to land on the service.

3rd parties titles (Konami, Capcom) are also being licensed for Genesis NSO. So the licensing costs begin to add up after awhile. And who knows what licensing agreement/arrangement Nintendo had with Rare/Microsoft… — Emily Rogers (@EmilyRogersBlog) October 15, 2021

So, what did you think of the price of the service? Did you think it was fair or a little expensive? Leave your opinion in the comments section below!