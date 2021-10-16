Sylvinho and Ceni in the classic: invincibility and ‘freguesia’

Corinthians and São Paulo will face each other on Monday, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, starting at 8 pm, at Estádio do Morumbi.







Rogério Ceni regretted a draw on his debut at the helm of São Paulo Photo: Mauro Horita / Estadão

Majestoso will be Sylvinho’s fifth derby ahead of Corinthians. The coach is unbeaten against regional rivals, thanks to three draws, one against each rival, and a victory over Palmeiras.

On the other hand, Rogério Ceni, a tricolor coach, does not have a good record against Corinthians. Until today, he won a victory, when he commanded Flamengo. All in all, there were four defeats and four draws as coach of São Paulo and Fortaleza.

Sylvinho, as coach, against Corinthians rivals:

Brazilian Championship 2021

Santos 0 x 0 Corinthians

Corinthians 0 x 0 São Paulo

Palm trees 1 x 1 Corinthians

Corinthians 2 to 1 Palmeiras

Rogério Ceni, as coach, against Corinthians:

Florida Cup – 2017

Corinthians 0 x 0 São Paulo

São Paulo Championship – 2017

Sao Paulo 1 x 1 Corinthians

São Paulo Championship – semifinal – 2017

Sao Paulo 0 x 2 Corinthians

São Paulo Championship – semifinal – 2017

Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo

Brazilian Championship – 2017

Corinthians 3 x 2 São Paulo

Brazilian Championship – 2019

Fortaleza 1 x 3 Corinthians

Brazilian Championship – 2019

Corinthians 3 x 2 Fortaleza

Brazilian Championship – 2020

Corinthians 1 x 1 Fortaleza

Brazilian Championship – 2020/2021

Flamengo 2 x 1 Corinthians