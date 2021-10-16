Sylvinho comments on the possible arrival of Paulinho at Corinthians: ‘Every team would like it’

Steering wheel Paulinho was one of the topics covered by coach Sylvinho at the press conference granted this Friday morning, at CT Joaquim Grava. Once again linked to Corinthians, this time through the president Duilio Monteiro Alves, the player was praised by the coach.

“Paulo’s name is very good. Paulinho is an athlete that every team would like to share. Paulo has a very strong identification with Corinthians, but no, because the window is closed, I have this understanding, the time is to focus on this last third of the championship that we have ahead, which is quite difficult,” he said, denying having discussed the athlete’s arrival with the board.

“The championship is very difficult, everything is very fast, we have been working daily on our team, on our way of facing the opponent, on the recovery of athletes, in short, and on training. We didn’t have time, it’s not time, planning is on being together, every day, every week,” he continued.

Club president, Duilio confirmed to ESPN the interest in the player who was champion of the Libertadores and the 2012 Worlds with the alvinegra shirt. However, he reinforced the objection of the moment: the transfer window. That is, the registrations for the Brasileirão 2021, the only competition that the team competes, are closed.

“And in his case, we do want to have him, but still… registration now only for next year’s championship, the window is closed… It happened,” he said.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the soccer director, Roberto de Andrade, also stated the desire of the Parque São Jorge club to hire the 33-year-old athlete. In a similar speech, he said that there was mutual interest in the negotiation, but that there was no promise.

See more at: Sylvinho, Paulinho and Corinthians Contracting.