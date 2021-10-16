Sylvinho talks about his work at Corinthians and quotes fans’ criticism: ‘We know the limit’

This Friday afternoon, Sylvinho gave an interview at CT Joaquim Grava. This was the first time the coach had spoken to the press outside of post-match press conferences since May. The coach evaluated his work at Corinthians.

“It’s a short period, good, but you can already see things. We understand that there is a very healthy organization. It’s very healthy within the group. A whole defensive process, synchronized, we can see it. This is part of an entire defensive organization, that’s why I often say the defensive part is not just these four athletes that are part there, it’s a whole synchronized system where you go looking for moves. And I see it with a great improvement, I see a construction with Cantillo, before with Gabriel and Roni, then with Vitininho and now with Renato Augusto and Giuliano. I understand that this tripod has worked very well, but in different ways, because, in football, the pieces move and we keep studying and looking for the best. I understand that this defensive part, this construction of the midfield has worked and is part of the sequence that we want for the future”, evaluated Sylvinho, who arrived at Corinthians in May.

“We were happy and we understand together that football is balance, we understand it as a complex, a structure all together that you have to work with. I understand that from the part of work, in football, when there is balance, work, the chance to win the the game increases and these numbers start to improve. It’s a whole structure, the numbers help and guide us, we are satisfied, I believe that this is part of a team balance that we are looking for and we want to improve,” continued the coach.

On social networks, especially on Twitter, the fan has been critical of Sylvinho’s work at Corinthians. For the coach, however, there is a limit to criticism, even in a period of great extremism.

“I will be very synthetic. We all know what’s limit and what’s not. What is acceptable and what is not. Obviously I have good conductors, Tite and Mancini. In our time, it’s almost 16 hours inside the club, then at home working. Games that don’t end. The concern of taking care of the athletes all the time, of the relationship. We don’t have time to be on social media. The answer is: all human beings know the limit. We are living in extreme, difficult times, we are. And we all know where the limit is“, said Sylvinho.

Lecture with speech about the 1977 Paulistão

In the behind-the-scenes video of the victory against Fluminense, the CorinthiansTV captured a beautiful moment from Sylvinho. The coach remembered the 1977 title from São Paulo and asked for the same spirit for his players.

“I left here, but I know the essence of the club. As much as it helps to have the scenario we have, of employees, president, the board that I’ve known for decades. This is a great advantage, of our terrace, obviously the fan Corinthians likes to see the team well positioned, playing well, with good possession. It’s a lie to say no, well played football is beautiful to see. But our fans are passionate about sweat, they breathe it and we have to breathe So, in a way, it’s simple to pass on to our athlete this understanding of the club’s roots,” said the coach about Corinthians’ style of being.

“And it doesn’t scare me, especially because this athlete comes from the base, he already knows that, when he arrives here he has no doubts, he knows he will deliver 100% every day. It’s not just a game, training, it’s a delivery It’s the essence of the club, of the shirt. We don’t have any pretensions that the club looks like us, the club is Corinthians, it’s history from so many years ago. It’s sweat, sometimes there’s that blood that represents the delivery’, concluded Sylvinho.

