Tandara, critical of trans players, helped Osasco sign Tiffany

While maintaining the personal opinion that a transsexual woman should not be allowed to participate in women’s volleyball competitions, the opposite Tandara has personally acted to help Osasco hire pointer Tiffany for the current season. The resumption of controversy moves the club exactly on the day of the first game of the final of the Campeonato Paulista, today (15), when the team receives Barueri.

Tandara had already expressed her opinion against allowing Tiffany to play for a women’s team in the first confrontation between the two, in February 2018. person I respect a lot. It’s a sensitive subject. I was holding back to talk about it because I was waiting for our confrontation. I studied, talked to a lot of people about it, I had support, and I don’t agree with her playing in women’s volleyball,” he stated at the time.

At that time, Tiffany had just broken the record for most points in a single Superleague game, which until then belonged to Tandara. The speech of an Osasco player was even used to justify a bill, in the state of São Paulo, which aims to ban trans women from any sport.

A little over a year ago, Tandara took a stand against the project, but maintained the opinion he had expressed in 2018 and which he has repeated now. “It’s not me, nor the deputy who is trying to approve this bill that will decide this. That’s not how things work. But my opinion hasn’t changed. There are several players who act in the same position as her and who may be disputing a spot in a club. This needs to be studied in depth,” he told Agência Brasil, in August 2020.

Despite the diverging opinions, Tandara and Tiffany have a great relationship off court, to the point that coach Luizomar Moura, who is also the manager of Osasco’s team, asked the outsider to convince the former SESI/Bauru player to close with the team, in transfer announced on LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, 28 June. The transaction was the most relevant between Brazilian clubs in the season.

Tandara herself told this in an interview with the Oz Pod podcast. “I was one of the main people to call her and say: ‘Come play with me. Let’s play together. It’ll be cool. Let’s have this experience.’ : ‘There’s the pitbull, and I’m the rottweiler,'” said Tandara, called a pitbull by Osasco fans.

The player has not been training with the squad because she has been temporarily suspended for doping since August. Because of the hook, Tandara cannot participate in club activities and trains on her own, in gyms, even though she frequents Osasco’s gym as a supporter.

Tandara alleges that he involuntarily consumed the banned substance ostarin, and the case is still in the investigation phase at the Brazilian Authority for Doping Control (ABCD). The player has not yet been denounced to the Anti-Doping Court of Sports Justice (TJD-AD), and therefore there is no date for a possible trial. If it manages to return to the courts during the Superliga, it will be used by Osasco, with whom it has a contract. For now, suspended, is not receiving.