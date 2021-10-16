Tandara says again that against trans athletes in volleyball – DiversEM

Tandara reiterates that against trans women in volleyball (photo: Jlio Cesar Guimares/COB/Divulgao) In an interview with the podcast “Oz Pod”, from Osasco, player Tandara once again stated that she is against the presence of trans players in women’s volleyball. Not the first time she’s made a similar statement. In 2018, when Tifanny Abreu began her career in sports, becoming the first trans woman to act in the Brazilian Women’s Superliga, Tandara was also critical. Currently, the two players defend Osasco.

During the interview, Tandara stated: “First of all, I’m going to make it very clear that I respect Tifanny, we communicate, we always talk. I have a lot of respect for her, you know? I know about her struggles as a human being, anyway. I really believe that each one has to occupy their space, really, and has to fight for it. In 2018, I gave an interview, including I was here in Osasco, when I said I didn’t agree. And my opinion really doesn’t change, because I really believe that it’s not fair.”

The discussion about the participation of trans athletes in sports was also a topic at the Rio de Janeiro City Council at the end of September. A bill presented by Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) proposed to prohibit transsexual athletes from sporting competitions in the sports of the opposite sex to the birth. Event organizers that did not comply with the rule would have to pay a fine of R$ 10 thousand and have their license for the event revoked. The bill was barred on September 23 for being considered unconstitutional. Tifanny the first trans woman to act in the Superliga (photo: Marcos Guerra)

transgender in sport



The first trans person to officially compete in the sports world was Rene Richards, in tennis, in the 1970s. Richard Raskind was a professional tennis player in the 1950s and 1960s, and then retired. In 1975, he underwent transitional surgery and adopted the name Rene Richards, returning to the sport the following year. However, it was only in 1977 that the Supreme Court of New York granted her rights in the women’s sport and Rene was able to participate in her first tournament, the US Open.

Laurel Hubbard, from New Zealand, was the first trans woman to participate in an Olympics. The athlete defended her country in the women’s super heavyweight category at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The athlete started her career in the 1990s and, in 2001, left the sport, starting her transition in 2012. In 2013, she started to compete in weightlifting as a woman. Also at the Tokyo Olympics, Canadian Quinn was the first non-binary trans person to win a medal for the Canadian Women’s Soccer Team.

Schuyler Bailar, an American swimming athlete, started the gender transition in 2014 at 18 years old. Unlike transgender athletes who need hormonal control to secure places in official competitions, Schuyler has no restrictions to compete against other men.