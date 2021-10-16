Tati imagines trisal between Dayane, Aline and Léo Lins

Tati Quebra Barraco spoke today with Dayane Mello, on the sofa of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). Along with Tiago Piquilo, during the chat, the funkeira questioned the model about her sexuality and about a possible future relationship between Dayane, Aline and the ex-panicat’s boyfriend, Léo Lins.

Dayane and Aline have been exchanging kisses and caresses within the reality show. Despite being in a relationship with the comedian, Aline is free to relate to other women.

Tiago questioned Dayane about the fact that Aline is “committed” but has a relationship inside the house.

“In this case, for the boyfriend is not a problem, because they also have sexual experiences with other women,” Dayane said.

After being asked about a possible three-way relationship after the show, Dayane said she doesn’t have “psychological” for that right now.

“What you’re living is just right here,” said Tati.

“I think we’ll see each other out there and it’ll be really cool,” Dayane replied.

“Then, her bofe will enter the circuit”, continued the funkeira.

Dayane pointed out that Léo Lins’ involvement in their relationship will be Aline’s decision.

“It’s something that is already clear. He likes these things, so it’s not hers, it’s your wanting. It’s more you wanting to relate,” said the singer.

“Also. But then we can’t talk before things happen. […] It won’t be a date so far, maybe in January we’ll meet in Italy. She has already made it clear that she will come with him,” said the model.

“That’s going to be a sandwich,” joked Tati.

Dayane and Tiago burst out laughing at their colleague’s comment. The countryman asked if Dayane knew the comedian and she said no, not even by photo.

