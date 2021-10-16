Tati Quebra-Barraco kicks Anitta and reveals the singer’s secret

Tati Quebra-Barraco has been showing that he doesn’t care for what people will say about their conversations and attitudes within “The Farm”. The funkeira makes no attempt to hide some events and even exposes important artists. In a conversation with Solange Gomes and Dayane Mello, Tati told a story involving singer Anitta and ended up leaving her friends in confinement surprised.

During a chat between the people, Tati said that he bought a penthouse in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Happy with the moment, the funkeira decided to publish a photo at the entrance of her new residence and ended up being surprised by the engagement of the muse of “Girl From Rio”, who, according to her, had never liked any of her posts on social networks.

Tati explained how it all happened and he implied that Anitta would have been jealous of his new achievement: “I posted it like this on the rise of my coverage: ‘My New Home.’ Anitta had never liked anything of mine and put it: ‘Rica’. Then I said: ‘Guys…”. Soon after talking about what happened, Tati Quebra-Barraco joked making the sign of the cross, further reaffirming his theory about a possible envy of the singer.

As he made the gesture, Solange and Dayne burst out laughing along with Tati. “Serious?”asked one of the pieces. The funkeira not only reaffirmed the story, but also said that Anitta made the comment practically at the same time she had published it on social networks: “At the same time she wrote ‘Ricaaa’… I had never enjoyed anything on Instagram“. Dayane was surprised by the pop singer’s reaction and talked about envy.

“Why people’s happiness [incomoda]…?”, questioned the piece. Soon after, Tati Quebra-Barraco highlighted its simplicity and that, unlike many artists, it does not live from what is generally published by famous people on their social networks: “I don’t live on what I post, I live on my reality. Everyone knows, I had it with Regina Casé, I’m from the periphery…”.

Tati’s speech caused several opinions on the Internet. While some people said that the funkeira was right and think that way, the vast majority of internet users said that Quebra-Barraco traveled with this story and that they did not see Anitta’s envy: “Envy ??? Anyone who is envious of the other doesn’t even comment because he doesn’t dare, pretends he hasn’t even seen her. Anitta congratulated her in her own way. For God’s sake, see”.

Another internet user joked with the situation raised by Tati: “Does anyone tell her that Anitta has the money to buy the entire Copacabana?”. Another Instagram user commented on the pop singer’s fortune. She said that Anitta would have no need to be jealous of Tati: “Oh, ready. Anitta jealous of a cover. The woman is covered in money, millionaire, bossaaaaaa”.

Check out the video!