Tati Quebra Barraco pins Anitta when talking about his coverage

in a conversation with Solange Gomes and Dayane Mello, Tati Breaks Shack told about his coverage in Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, and the name of Anitta came up.

The funkeira explained: “Then I posted my malona, ​​right, I went from Jacarepaguá to Copacabana. Then I posted it on the top of the roof: ‘My new home’. Anitta had never liked anything of mine and put ‘rich’ written on my Instagram.”. Tati made the sign of the cross as he told the story, and the people laughed together.

The singer continued: “I had never liked anything of mine on Instagram. I don’t live on what I post. I live my reality”. Remembering that Tati and the victim of the pinprick already shared the stage at the carnival event “Bloco das Poderosas”, created by Anitta herself.

THE FARM 13: TATI BREAKS BARRACO MATTERS WITH RICH

At dawn this Thursday, October 7th, Tati Quebra Barraco had a falling out with the current farmer of the house, Rico Melquiades. That’s because the influencer arrived announcing the victory and putting the rivals against the walls. So, the funkeira didn’t like anything that could happen in her near future. After all, one of the possibilities is to take care of the cows, horses and other large animals in the house.

Soon after Adriane Galisteu made the victory of Alagoas official, he stated that he would find a way to reorganize the activities. In this way, he would solve some of the injustices he saw. Furthermore, he also said that he would manage the house like “a real farmer”.

“I’m going to put that house in order. There are people who are on a summer camp here with friends. I’ll show you how a farmer really works!”, he bet.

MAIN NEWS

A Fazenda 13: Bil Araújo becomes the reality’s most unpopular pawn

Paulo Gustavo’s mother moves from Niterói to be close to her grandchildren

Jennifer Lopez Prepares Prenuptial Agreement to Protect Huge Fortune