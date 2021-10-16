TCL features smart glasses with a discreet look and Micro LEDs in the lenses

TCL, a Chinese brand of electronic devices, presented this Thursday (15) the Thunderbird smart glasses, which bring several features through images projected on the lens, such as viewing photos and videos, smart home commands, navigation with indications of routes, viewing the latest news, among others.

The look of the glasses is relatively unobtrusive, which is why they can even be mistaken for common frames. At the junction of the side rods with the front construction, there are small cameras for capturing images. According to the video released by the brand, the watch system is not capable of interacting with objects in the environment, and should function as a kind of mobile screen that is more portable and closer to the user’s eyes.

However, some functions can be optimized with the help of other components, such as the indication of routes with arrows on the lens, which probably works through a GPS system. Another example is real-time translation, something that apps of the genre already do, such as Google Translate or Apple’s mobile camera application. The glasses can also be used to control other smart devices, such as lights or even start a car from a distance, as long as the car supports it.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Cameras can capture photos and videos with a tap on the side of the wearable (Image: Release/TCL)

TCL didn’t divulge many technical details of Thunderbird, but it does bring colored Micro LEDs in the lens, with a light optimization algorithm for better results in different conditions, even in strong sunlight. The cameras can also work with activated zoom and up to 2x approximation, according to the video posted by the company.

The smart glasses market has seen many new products this year, such as the RayBan Stories and the Razer Anzu, but they don’t bring information directly into the lens. Another relatively similar product launched in recent days is the HTC Vive Flow, which is closer to a VR headset, but since it also has built-in cameras, it can double as glasses.

TCL glasses come with Micro LED for displaying the images on the lenses (Image: Disclosure/TCL)

Also according to the material released by the company, the product has been under development for over three years. TCL has not yet revealed what the Thunderbird’s suggested price will be, nor when it will go on sale.

Source: GSMArena