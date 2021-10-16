Teen ruins 4,600 scientific studies with video on TikTok – News

A simple tip in a TikTok video made the American Sarah Frank ruin 4,600 scientific studies from a website focused on audience research. The teenager innocently contaminated the demographic samples of the theses and thousands of works had to be stopped.

Frank posted on July 23 a video in which he gave a valuable tip to users of TikTok who wanted to make extra income without leaving their home. The young American indicated the website Prolific.co, a portal where it is possible to earn money by participating in surveys.

The young woman’s video reached 4.2 million views and, as a result, Profilic.co gained a number of new subscribers who assiduously participated in her surveys.

But, unknowingly, Frank ended up contaminating the demographic samples of the site and studies directing the research site to mostly young women.

“We’ve noticed a large increase in the number of participants in the U.S on the platform, from 40,000 to 80,000,” said a member of the Stanford Behavior Laboratory. “[O crescimento] It’s amazing though, now a lot of studies contain gender bias in which 85% of participants are women. The average age is around 21”.

Frank’s viral video displeased many of the site’s users, as the high demand to participate in the studies diminished the cash return provided by Prolific.co.

“I got a lot of nasty comments accusing me of single-handedly ruining the site for being selfish — even though I didn’t get any compensation for the video,” Frank told The Verge.

Prolifc.co’s Chief Technology Officer, Phelim Bradley, told The Verge that the explosion of new users has been declining and that the site currently has stable gender levels on the portal.

“Before TikTok, about 50% of responses on our platform were from women. The outbreak took that stat to 75% for a few days, but since then that number has dropped and we’re currently back to 60% female responses.”

About 30% of the site’s studies were affected by Frank’s tip. However, according to Prolific.co, much of this research can be retrieved.

In addition to returning the amount invested to researchers to publish the research on the website, Prolific.co will also develop mechanisms so that studies cannot be demographically infected in the future.