Tesla Makes $1 Billion Profit From Bitcoin High

Tesla, a company under the command of Elon Musk, posted a profit of $1 billion with the new rise of Bitcoin in the market.

Betting on Bitcoin in February 2021, Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, announcing that it would accept currency as payment. Despite no longer accepting digital currency in exchange for its vehicles, the company has kept its Bitcoins to this day.

Thus, with more than 42,000 Bitcoins in its possession, Tesla has already registered in eight months a profit of US$ 1.1 billion, with its coins worth US$ 2.6 billion this Friday (15).

The great return of the company listed on Nasdaq and one of the largest in the world in the auto sector will certainly provide great news for investors in this company if the movement continues.

It is worth remembering that Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is also a fan of Bitcoin and has a large part of his heritage in this cryptocurrency. Another company that runs it, SpaceX, has also bought the currency, but the value of this transaction is not public since this is not a company listed on the stock exchange.

Tesla’s 1.78 times profit from Bitcoin ends up catching attention, as $1 billion is the same return the company made in the second quarter of 2021 from selling electric cars.

In addition to Tesla, MicroStrategy has already registered a 2.2 times profit with a rise in Bitcoin

The first company listed on the stock exchange to buy Bitcoin was MicroStrategy, which holds 114,000 coins in its possession, with a profit of 2.2 times the amount it paid.

The cost of its acquisition remains at US$ 3.15 billion, but it is already worth US$ 7.03 billion in the market.

Large companies have held in recent months about 10% of all Bitcoins ever created, that is, they are the new whales known to the market.

In Tesla’s case, Elon Musk’s company has no intention of selling its holdings on the market, with the CEO saying it has diamond hands recently.

With results as impressive as those seen by two major US companies, the question remains: how long can companies ignore Bitcoin as a store of value? This is particularly at a time of massive printing of money by central banks and amid concerns about inflation across countries.