Test: Renault Kwid Zen really the SUV of compacts?

O Renault Kwid was the target of a bold strategy by its automaker. To take advantage of the wave of SUVs, the French brand decided to call it the SUV of compacts. And apparently this strategy worked, as the subcompact has been the manufacturer’s best-selling car for a few years, although it has lost ground and is unable to repeat its performance prior to the pandemic period.

This year, the Kwid witnessed the downfall of a rival, the VW Up, which is no longer sold. However, he saw his other competitor, the Fiat Mobi, get stronger and steal the market leadership of the smallest national cars. To find out what cards the Renault car has up its sleeve to stay competitive, the AUTO opted to test the small hatchback to better understand its qualities, in addition to understanding if the car can actually be considered the SUV of compacts.

The test was performed on the Zen version, the intermediate version of the model. According to the Renault website, its suggested price is BRL 57,190 in October 2021. As the car tested was painted with the color Fire Red, this price rises to R$ 58,640, since the painting costs R$ 1,450. There are no other options.

On my first contact with the car, I noticed how simple the cabin is but well built. There’s plastic all over the place, but at least there’s no visible body part, like in the VW Up, where the doors showed part of the bodywork.

And there aren’t many luxuries in the car. The steering column is fixed, the steering wheel has no casing and even less multimedia buttons. The instrument panel shows only the essentials: a large speedometer divides the space with fuel gauge and mileage indicator.

Slim seats with fixed backrests and the activation of the front electric windows on the central panel are other points that show the simplicity of the Kwid. At the same time, there is almost everything the market demands in a modern car. The Zen version has electric steering, air conditioning, radio with Bluetooth (which is not a multimedia center), four doors, four airbags and the aforementioned electric front window, in addition to electric locks on all doors.

Thus, even being simple, the Renault car delivers the basic package required by the market today, at least in this version.

Renault Kwid 2022 Image: Leo Alves

life on board

At 3.68 m long and 2.42 m wheelbase, interior space is not the Kwid’s forte. The 1.57m width also doesn’t contribute much to the occupants’ shoulder space. So much so that if there are two very tall people in the front, it is very likely that they will touch their arms.

When driving the model, even with my 1.87 m tall, I didn’t feel uncomfortable in the car. On the contrary, it was even easy to find a nice position. My biggest difficulty was getting out of the vehicle, as the seat was a little behind column B, and I had to make a slight detour to avoid bumping into it – which, of course, happened a few times.

However, with the front seat adjusted to my height, the rear space was practically nil, being enough for children or adults less than 1.70 m. It is not a defect of the car, as its proposal is urban use and preferably for two people, but in fact the interior space is not the car’s strength.

Where space is good is in the trunk. With 290 liters, the capacity of the Kwid is greater than that of the Mobi, which only takes 200 liters, and it surpasses even larger cars, such as the Jeep Renegade, which in the Trailhawk version has 273 liters of cargo capacity in the trunk. Thus, there is nothing to complain about the Renault car in this aspect.

At the wheel

Compact by today’s standards, the Kwid doesn’t have a lot of power in its 1.0 three-cylinder engine. There are only 70 hp with ethanol, or 66 hp with gasoline, and 9.8 kgfm of torque with vegetable fuel, a number that drops to 9.4 kgfm when fueled with petroleum.

It turns out that the car weighs only 779 kg, which makes these numbers sufficient for the model. The performance isn’t surprising, but it’s adequate for urban use and doesn’t disappoint on highways. In this second case, only the spin is high, since the five-speed manual gearbox has a short ratio.

By running the car, you understand where Renault got the idea of ​​calling it the SUV of compacts. After all, he faces ditches without scraping the front, and encourages the driver to go a little faster on speed bumps. Suspension adjustment is good, without being too stiff and without letting the body lean too much in faster corners.

The weight of the steering is also pleasing, with the electric assistance being light in manoeuvring but being firm at higher speeds and also in urban use.

Renault Kwid 2022 Image: Leo Alves

SUV or compact?

In fact, calling the Kwid an SUV is a bit over the top. It is a subcompact with slightly higher suspension, but nothing more. However, in general, the car pleases, especially for those looking for an urban and very economical option, as it can travel almost 11 km with 1 liter of ethanol in the city and more than 14 km with gasoline. In times of fuel at almost R$ 7, every economy helps.

However, it is a very simple car, whose price already exceeds R$ 60 thousand in the more expensive versions. For those who need a 0km car and don’t want to cross this price barrier, the Zen version of the Kwid can be a good one, as it delivers a reasonable package of equipment.

Even being simple and with little internal space, the subcompact fulfills its role, in addition to being pleasant at the wheel and economical. It may not be an SUV, but it’s competent at what it proposes.

Renault Kwid 2022 Image: Leo Alves

Datasheet