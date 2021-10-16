Tether and Bitfinex Fined More Than $42 Million by US Regulator – Cryptocurrencies

SAO PAULO – The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined Bitfinex and Tether this Friday (15) more than US$ 42 million due to “false or misleading information ” in relation to stablecoin USDT.

According to the commodities regulator, Tether lied by saying that it had all its reserves in dollars, and according to the CFTC, this only occurred a quarter of the time during the 26 months analyzed between 2016 and 2018.

In addition, Tether pooled reserve funds with the company’s corporate funds and maintained non-cash reserves. The requirement for the irregularities is a fine of US$ 41 million.

The New York Attorney General’s office reported similar findings in an investigation into Tether and Bitfinex that ended earlier this year.

“The order also concludes that, rather than maintaining all USDT token reserves in US dollars as represented, Tether has relied on unregulated entities and certain third parties to maintain the funds that make up the reserves,” the press release said.

The CFTC also brought charges against parent company iFinex for crimes linked to its cryptocurrency broker, Bitfinex.

According to the commission, the exchange engaged in “illegal retail commodity transactions outside the brokerage,” in addition to operating as a futures commission trader without being registered with the regulator.

Bitfinex will pay $1.5 million and institute “additional systems” to ensure it doesn’t facilitate illegal commodity transactions again, the CFTC statement said.

Tether released a statement rebutting the allegations, noting that “there is no conclusion that Tether’s tokens were not fully secured at all times – simply that the reserves were not all in cash and all in a bank account entitled in the name of Tether, at all times”.

In a separate statement, CFTC Commissioner Dawn Stump said she agreed with the body’s findings but expressed concern about her role in regulating stablecoins.

“We should seek to ensure that the public understands that we don’t regulate stablecoins and don’t have a day-to-day view of the business of those who issue them,” said Stump. “But by seeking and resolving this issue, do we give stablecoin users a false sense of comfort that we are supervising those who issue and sell these coins in a way that they are protected from wrongdoing?”

