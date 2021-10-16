Thais Fersoza and Michel Teló explain trip without children and mask

Thais Fersoza and Michel Telo explained why they didn’t take their children on their romantic trip to France. Melinda, 5, and Teodoro, 4, whose size is already impressive, stayed in Brazil while their parents enjoyed the scenery of the French Riviera, and the final destination in Paris, romantic capital for the occasion of their 7th wedding anniversary .

“Since March of last year, we didn’t travel just the two of us and we didn’t have an event just for us. More aware and feeling more secure because we already have two doses of the vaccine, we thought that this moment of our wedding anniversary it would be suitable for us to take a few days just for ourselves,” said Thais in a new video on her Youtube channel.

The artists’ children stayed with their maternal grandparents at home, while the parents meet famous people like Virgínia Fonseca and Zé Felipe and enjoy romantic dinners, even remembering Bruna Marquezine when eating pizza. The actress was recently in the French capital for Fashion Week.

Thais Fersoza clarifies mask controversy and mentions thin body

Soon after, Thais Fersoza also clarified why he has appeared in a mask in some photos of the trip on his Instagram. Just like when she appeared much thinner, the actress has been receiving comments and generating controversial debates with the clicks.

“Guys, my God. If a person is thin, it’s because they’re thin. If they’re fat, it’s because they’re fat. If they’re wearing a skirt, it’s the skirt. If they’re wearing a mask, it’s because they’re wearing a mask.” she sighed, listing the comments received on her photos.

Thais Fersoza said he is not so comfortable being in tourist places, explaining that there are many people in such places and many are left without masks. The actress also explained that she and Michel Teló do not want to be quarantined before returning to Brazil, so the PCR test has to be negative.

“I don’t feel safe. I prefer to keep my mask on, I prefer to do what I feel is right. […] I have two very precious, very important little things, the best thing in the world. The best things in the world are in Brazil,” said Thais, referring to his children with Teló.

Thais Fersoza misses his children on the road: ‘It wouldn’t be easy’

In the new video on her channel, Thais also revealed that she knew how difficult it is to leave her children at home so young to travel with her loved one. But she and Michel Teló understand the importance of maintaining life as a couple and moments as a couple.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy for them or for us, but we also know how important it is to take care of the relationship, of life together, valuing these moments of the couple,” said the actress.

“It was difficult for us to say ‘yeah, let’s take these days off for us’. Because we miss them, because we stay very far away, because we know they feel, we feel… Especially after so much time together, intense, direct, we hardly left,” said Thais, referring to the period when they barely left home due to the pandemic.