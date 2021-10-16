The body is found after the shipwreck of a hotel boat on a river in the Pantanal; 6 people still missing | Mato Grosso do Sul

A body, still unidentified, was found after the sinking of a hotel boat, on the Paraguay River, in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul. Six people are still missing.

A video shows people on the boat, called Carcará, waiting for rescue. Until 10 pm (local time), 14 people have already been rescued.

As determined by g1, the body was submerged and was found by divers in the Paraguay River. About 12 professionals in underwater rescues from Campo Grande, 415 km from Corumbá, were sent to help with the rescue.

In addition to the military from the capital, officials from the city on the banks of the Paraguay River were called in and participated in the searches. The firefighters informed that the passengers on the vessel are from Rio Verde (GO).

Boat with tourists sinks in the Pantanal

According to the Navy, the agency received information about the wreck at 2 pm, this Friday (15th). The vessel used for tourism turned about 10 km from Corumbá. When naval officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they recorded winds of 45 km/h.

The day "turned into night" with the arrival of a dust storm in Campo Grande this Friday (15). The dust cloud arrived in the state capital around 2:50 pm, local time, and is already wreaking havoc throughout the city.

Firefighters, Civil Defense and security forces are on the streets and are counting the damage. With the gale, residents were scared, traffic accidents and roofing were registered throughout the city.

A gale left several damages this Friday afternoon (15), in Dourados, in the southern region of the state. The rain, accompanied by winds of more than 50 miles an hour, arrived minutes after a dust storm engulfed the city.

According to locals, a giant brown cloud began to form on the horizon around 12:30 pm. Minutes later, the rain came with strong winds. Walls, poles and trees fell in different parts of the city, including Avenida Marcelino Pires, the main thoroughfare in the center, where traffic had to be stopped.

At the municipality’s Regional Hospital, the reception door was blown off by the force of the wind. Damage to industries on the BR-163 was also recorded. Also according to the city hall, the telephone call center of the Municipal Guard and the Civil Defense of Dourados were hit by the storm.

The city of Dourados decreed an emergency situation in the city.

Ponta Porã (MS), 326 km from Campo Grande, also suffered from heavy rain this Friday (15). Firefighters are on the city’s streets to attend to incidents.

In some parts of the city, trees fell on houses, businesses and even blocked highways.

The sergeant of the Fire Department in Ponta Porã, Samuel Zanatti said that “there are fallen trees all over the city”.