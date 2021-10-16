The crowd’s darling is appointed by Jesus as the club’s ‘hot spot’, ex-president reveals at a meeting

Former president of Flamengo, Kleber Leite reported a meeting with coach Jorge Jesus, who led Rubro-Negro in the titles of Conmebol Libertadores and Brasileirão in 2019

Currently at Benfica, the coach Jorge Jesus, even more than a year after leaving the Flamengo, it is still a subject in the red-black. This time, whoever was with the coach was Kleber Milk.

And who was also the subject of the meeting between the two was Ramon. Revealed by the Rio de Janeiro club, the left-back was placed as ‘ball of the time’ by mister to be the ideal substitute for Filipe Luís.

“You think Ramon is the hot spot at Flamengo, who is ready to be one day the replacement for Philip Luis“, wrote Kleber Leite on its official website.

At 20, Ramon joined the professional team in 2020. In all, he has 24 games for Flamengo and has four assists.

Xodó from the fans and seen by many as the immediate reserve to Filipe Luís, however, the left-back disputes the place with Renê.

The love of the rubro-negros with Jorge Jesus is far from being something without explanation. It was under the Portuguese command that Flamengo returned to the top of America for the first time since the 1981 season, conquering the Libertadores Conmebol of 2019.

The coach, who left the club with more titles than defeats, even won the cups for the Brazilian championship (2019), of the Brazil Super Cup (2020), of the South American Cup (2020) and the Carioca Championship (2020).