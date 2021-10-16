The different visions of the LoL goal in 2021 between low and high elo

That the goal of League of Legends doesn’t appeal to everyone, everyone knows. But things got a little ugly in the Riot Games gaming community during the 2021 season, with the implementation of the mythical items. Several memes about the abusive power of items and champions have become known on Reddit, Twitter or TikTok.

Thus, the MGG Brazil wanted to know what are the opinions of different players about the meta. By that, we mean those who live in relatively distant worlds: the low and the high link of the ranked queue of the LoL. So, we talked with two Grandmaster players and one Iron II player to compare their main issues involving the current MOBA goal.

LoL’s goal in the view of the high link

Fábio Soares – or “byun baek” in League of Legends -, he is Grand Master in the 600 PDL range and prefers to play in the middle lane or as a support. problematic he faced in the meta, check out the following.

Limit of reason 40 Attack Damage

40% Attack Speed

50 of Magic Resistance • Duel: Attacks deal 15 – 80 (based on level) magic damage on hit and grant 20 Movement Speed ​​for 2s.

Kayn A peerless practitioner of lethal dark magic, Shieda Kayn struggles to reach her true destiny: one day command the Order of Shadows into a new era of Ionian supremacy. Indifferent to the Machiavellian degradation it causes in your body and mind…

hunters Responsible for the domain of the jungle.

In his opinion, the Limit of Reason is a problem considering his particular preference for champions. AP, such as Ahri, Karma and Akali. Kayn, on the other hand, took the rank of champion more inconvenient because, in the words of byun baek, “his assassin class plus synergy with bruiser items resulted in an insufferable champion to deal with.” For the player, the hunters took the blame for, in his words, having a lack of game plan and little proactivity.

Then moving on to the second player consulted, Marcos Martins or “Fátima” at the League of Legends. We asked the same questions for the player who is in the 550 PDL range and also plays in the middle lane and as support, we ended up getting even more than one answer.

hemodrain 45 Attack Damage

400 Life

20 Skill Acceleration

150% base Health Regeneration • Active – Thirsty Cut: deals 100% Attack Damage as Physical Damage to nearby enemies. Restores 25% Attack Damage + 8% Health lost as Health for each Champion hit (15s Cooldown, reduced by Skill Haste). • Contempt: grants 1% Attack Damage for every 5% Health lost (maximum 15%). • Mythical Liability: grants all other Legendary items 5 Skill Haste.

Lucian Lucian, a Sentinel of Light, is an immortal spirit hunter who uses his shrine pistols to relentlessly pursue them and ultimately annihilate them. After the murder of his wife at the hands of the Thresh specter, Lucian embarked on a journey…

Kayn A peerless practitioner of lethal dark magic, Shieda Kayn struggles to reach her true destiny: one day command the Order of Shadows into a new era of Ionian supremacy. Indifferent to the Machiavellian degradation it causes in your body and mind…

defensive items Items such as Ratio Limit and Hemodrenary

So, let’s go to your justifications: for Marcos the hemodrain, which is finally being balanced, “caused fighter champions like Xin Zhao, Kayn – in both forms – and Lee Sin, in addition to continuing to deal damage as usual, had the possibility to stay in fights even longer and impact the enemy backline, taking away the time they could be focusing on the weaker ones.”

About champions, he decided to name two: Lucian and Kayn, but who took the post was the shooter: “He is a champion who, since last year, has been used in the top and middle route, because he has a pressure of massive kill and the resources were given exclusively to him. Resources that are not shared combined with the absurd scaling that he possesses in abilities, makes any advantage he has to unbalance the whole game by being a champion with a lot of mobility and explosive damage “.

Unlike the previous player, Marcos identified a nuisance with items from League of Legends. He believes that it’s good to implement new items for the game to be renewed, but that items like Limit of reason it’s the hemodrain have high stats or effects too strong for a defensive item: “Limit of Reason was so broken in-game that there wasn’t a game that a sniper or fighter wouldn’t do it, even if it wasn’t against magic damage. Why an item that is. made for a fight against magic damage is being made as the first item even in situations that are not against magic damage? In addition to the high stats of the item, it made it possible that whoever had it, as it was in the snipers’ target, would not take oneshot of mages from artillery such as Lux and Xerath”.

The goal in the view of the low link

To represent the Ferro II queue, we talked to Felipe Oliveira, or “PNG Mosbyy” in LoL. We asked the exact same questions about item, champion and biggest nuisance in the 11th season of the MOBA, and the player whose main route is the bot lane as a sniper, had different answers about his experiences.

immortal arch-shield 55 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

20% Critical Strike Chance

10% Life Theft • Saves lives: when you take damage that would reduce your Health to less than 30%, you take 250 – 700 Shield for 3s and 15 – 35 Attack Damage for 8s (90s). • Mythical Liability: grants all other Legendary items 5 Attack Damage and 50 Health.

Kai’sa Captured by the Void when she was just a child, Kai’Sa managed to survive through sheer persistence and willpower. Her experiences made her a deadly hunter and, for some, the harbinger of a future that would be better not to live to see…

frequent dodges Dodges and frequent “troll” behavior.

Right away we already see some differences between the choices, the justification for choosing the Immortal Shield Arch is that for Mosbyy it was the most “broken” item throughout the season: “Almost all shooters and some middle lane champions did this item and in individual trades it was terrible to be against.”

Kai’Sa’s choice as the most problematic champion was thanks to the new items: “She became a pick or ban all season, when she closes Craquet Kill it becomes impossible to face it in individual exchanges and the more time passes it just escalates.”

In addition, he presented problems that were not mentioned before: frequent dodges – noting that Riot Games is implementing new penalties for players with game abandonment behaviors – and in his view, the meta favoring mage champions. “Some dropouts in champion selection were understandable as there are people who ‘troll’ because they want to, but others only select a ‘Thresh Mid’ out of malice and to make people angry.”

“The other reason was the ‘maguinhos’ goal, which practically remained the entire season, only came out at the time of MSI and came back close to the CBLOL playoffs. .

There have recently been balances implemented in League of Legends in view of Worlds 2021, and as this year’s season draws to a close, we expect changes that will mess with the entire goal of the game; like the two new dragons unveiled for the 2022 preseason.

What’s up? In your opinion, what were the items, champions and biggest problems this season? Do you agree with either side?