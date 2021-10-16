The Enemy – FIFA suggests end of exclusivity with EA in pronouncement

The soap opera between the Electronic Arts and the FIFA gained even more dramatic contours this Friday (15), with the world football organization implying that it will not follow through with the long-standing exclusivity agreement with the publisher, forming a partnership with other entities in the games industry.

In an official statement on your website (via Mirror), FIFA says that “will adopt a new commercial position with games and esports to ensure it is better positioned to make decisions that benefit everyone interested in football.”

Things are even clearer in the following paragraph: “FIFA is optimistic and excited about the future of football games and esports, and it is clear that this is a space that needs to be occupied by more than one party controlling all rights.”

(Guess who they mean by “party controlling all rights”?)

The organization declares that it is in discussions with “Various industry figures including developers, investors and analysts” to create a new long-term vision for the sector.

“The result should ensure that FIFA has the choice of various appropriate parties with expertise to actively shape the best possible experiences and offers for fans and consumers.”

“The games and esports industry are the fastest growing verticals on the planet, with new and diverse types of games continually launching”, says the message. “It is therefore of crucial importance for FIFA and its stakeholders to maximize all future opportunities for football and gaming fans.”

FIFA ends the message by reinforcing its commitment to holding several esports tournaments, and integration with tournaments such as the World Cup, both for men and women.

Last week, Electronic Arts revealed that it is considering changing the name of its popular football game franchise from “FIFA” to another title to be considered in the future.

FIFA/Disclosure

“As we look ahead, we are also exploring the idea of ​​renaming our global EA SPORTS football games.”, he wrote Cam Weber, general manager of the publisher’s sports division. “This means that we will be reviewing our name rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all our other official partners and licenses throughout the football world.”

Subsequently, the company registered the trademark of “EA Sports FC”, a possible replacement for the official title.

According to a report from New York Times, the publisher’s initiative to change the name of the franchise would be due to a dispute between it and FIFA itself, predicated both on the value of the license and its limits.

“The heart of the dispute is financial”, says the report of Tariq Panja. “FIFA is aiming for more than double what it currently receives from EA Sports, according to people knowledgeable about the negotiations, a figure that would raise the payout for the series to more than $1 billion for every four-year cycle between World Cups. of the world.”

According to the report, by limiting EA’s exclusivity, FIFA could form partnerships with other game producers — such as Epic Games, in Fortnite — for different products, without the need to share the profits with the publisher.

It’s worth noting that Electronic Arts has used the FIFA name for its football games since the beginning of the franchise with FIFA International Soccer, released in 1993 for the Mega Drive.