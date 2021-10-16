The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro detonates Bil Araújo: “Liar and traitor”

This Friday (15), Victor Pecoraro detonated Bil Araújo during recording at Hora do Faro, after his departure from A Fazenda 2021. The actor chose a liar and traitor, in addition to other negative adjectives, to associate with his former colleague.

According to information from columnist Leo Dias, for the recently eliminated Arcrebiano is false, cheating, dishonest, hypocritical, liar, ungrateful and traitor. When asked what advice he would give Araújo, he snapped: “Never participate in a reality show again”.

Solange Gomes was also targeted. In the assessment of the famous, the ex-bathtub of the Gugu is fake, sound and plant. In addition, he still wrote his hand with a new sign: incoherent.

About an annoyance, he highlighted the participants who don’t appear much in the game. He said he doesn’t know why Marina Ferrari is on the reality show. About Sthe Matos, he was ironic. “Able to win the program and, on the day, people realize that she is at the Farm”, he opined.

About Tati Quebra Barraco, Victor stated that he believed that the singer was one of the favorites, and that he tried to get closer to her, but with the coexistence, he changed his opinion, stating that she screams a lot and has no charisma.

Victor comments on yogurt bath in Rico

Fourth eliminated, the actor spoke to the Decompression Cabin in the early hours of this Friday (15th) and said he regretted having given Rico Melquiades a yogurt bath.

“Actually, what happens? I had a lot of things built up from Rico’s behavior over the weeks. The yelling, raising his voice, cursing. Then he had a noncompliance with me about taking care of the cow,” he recalled.