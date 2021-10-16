The game between Corinthians and Chapecoense undergoes change and can count on 100% of the fans in the stadium

Corinthians and Chapecoense will be marked in the history of the Parque São Jorge club. The match was scheduled for the 30th, but has undergone a change and, now, the clubs duel on November 1st, at Neo Química Arena, when the stadium capacity can reach 100% according to the Government’s schedule from Sao Paulo.

The game schedule also changed. Originally, it would be at 5:00 pm, moving to 9:30 pm. As the duel takes place at Neo Química Arena, this will be the first time since the public was suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic in which the Corinthians fans will be able to enter the Alvinegro domain with their full capacity. Against Bahia and Fluminense, the capacity was around 30%.

Before that, the forecast was that the complete return of the fans would be on November 6th, when Timão faces Fortaleza. Even with a 30% capacity, Corinthians was the team that profited the most from the return of the public.

With the change, the club tends to take a financial turn, since the average net income per match, before the stoppage, was around one million reais. Also, expenses should have less impact as earnings increase.

