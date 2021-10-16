‘The Last Duel’: Ridley Scott returns to the epic, but the film is by Jodie Comer – 15/10/2021

“Rape is not an assault on a woman, but a violation of a man’s property.” The phrase, uttered by one of the protagonists of “The Last Duel”, was in force in the 14th century, when wives were seen as merchandise, valued for the dowry that accompanied marriage.

The fact that the topic remains urgent, in a world where women continue to fight for their rights, especially in horrible cases involving sex crimes, makes this film by Ridley Scott not just a medieval epic with all the battles it has. right. It’s a necessary observation about the state of affairs – and about things that never change.

Matt Damon and Adam Driver fight to the death in ‘The Last Duel’ Image: 20th Century Studios

At the center of the plot is Marguerite (Jodie Comer), who becomes the wife of knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon). She attracts the greed of another nobleman, Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). In Carrouges’ absence, Le Gris invades his castle and finds Marguerite alone. He attacks her, rapes her and, cynically, says goodbye with a veiled threat.

The case went down in history because Marguerite, unlike hundreds of women who faced the same violence, did not remain silent. She told of the assault on her husband (“man’s property”, right?) and demanded justice. In the play on words brought to the king, Carrouges challenged Le Gris in a duel to the death – the so-called “last duel”, the ultimate trial by combat in the French courts.

Ridley Scott has repeatedly shown that he is a refined craftsman in rebuilding long-defunct worlds. Visually, “The Last Duel” is a blast, with its dingy, decaying castles and villages. It is also a colorless, cold world that evokes a feeling of hopelessness.

It is the right board to lay out a story of revenge and injustice, a critique of historical misogyny designed to provoke reflection. The action of battles, which Scott performs for breakfast, is the frame for a narrative in three acts, a tragic soap opera that recalls, among many, Kurosawa’s “Rashomon”, with a traumatic event reviewed from different points of view .

‘The Last Duel’ is epic with a tragic soap opera atmosphere Image: 20th Century Studios

The basis is the book published in 2004 by Eric Jager, who reconstructed the legal paths of the crime committed against Marguerite. He delved into historical records and filled in the gaps by extrapolating situations and events lost in time.

It was a direct and intense process: Carrouges brought the indictment against Le Gris, who denied having committed any violence. The case went to trial by combat – a decision “in the hands of God”. If Carrouges lost, his wife would be equally punished, being burned alive.

The text was adapted by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck (in their first screenplay together since the Oscars for “Indomitable Genius”) and Nicole Holofcener. The first act, with text by Damon, brought the point of view of Carrouges. Affleck wrote the vision of Le Gris, and Holofcener closed the accounts with Marguerite’s narrative.

The slightly satirical tone of the text, especially in its first two acts, clashes with the sobriety of the period. The structure in acts helps maintain the aura of mystery, and Scott knows how to balance art and spectacle like few others. The combined script, however, is not free from hiccups, which is common in episodic works.

Ben Affleck in ‘The Last Duel’: Looks Like It’s in Another Movie Image: 20th Century Studios

It would be a less trampled story if the cast were in better days. Matt Damon and Adam Driver struggle to find the right tone, and they often appear in a high school Shakespeare montage. There is an exaggeration in your delivery that takes time to gear to pass some truth.

Ben Affleck, in the supporting role of Count Pierre d’Alençon, an ally of Le Gris and a foe of Carrouges, is in love or hate mode. His character is far from the register of a medieval French nobleman, reminding more of the stereotype of the American university student who only thinks about partying, getting drunk and having sex.

There’s a wicked sense of humor between the lines, a breath that accentuates the gravity of the main theme: the rape of a woman and the deposit of her fate on men more concerned with their own honor than with doing justice.

Ridley Scott directs Jodie Comer and Matt Damon Image: 20th Century Studios

All sins, however, are forgiven when the story turns to Marguerite’s point of view. Not only because that’s when the film takes on muscle and sets aside the literal and allegorical sword fight between Damon and Driver, but because of the revelation of the force of nature that is Jodie Comer.

When she finally takes the lead in the plot, bringing with it the truth of the story, “The Last Duel” transcends the epic to examine a society in which “honor” is an excuse for power and misogyny. Little by little, Comer’s character, hitherto resolute in her role as part of a business in a delicate hierarchical balance, finds her voice and sets foot in her fight for justice.

Jodie Comer is the great strength of ‘The Last Duel’ Image: 20th Century Studios

Revealed in the spy-and-murder series “Killing Eve,” and introduced to Hollywood gears in “Free Guy,” Jodie Comer is economical and powerful in her portrayal. They are looks and movements, subtle expressions and contained fury.

The scene in which she is sexually assaulted is revealed in two moments. From Le Gris’s point of view, Marguerite only staged a seduction theater that ended in aggressive sex. The same scene, narrated by the victim, strips away any irony to reveal itself as a brutal act that leaves marks, physical and psychological, that time does not erase.

Comer’s work is the injection of veracity that removes “The Last Duel” from the commonplace and exposes painful layers woven into the spectacle. It’s an adult movie, old-fashioned cinema. A job that seeks the truth, even if it seems irrelevant when the crime is committed against a woman. With Jodie Comer at the forefront, “irrelevance” is a word that no longer finds room here.