The number of bodies found of victims of shipwrecks in a hotel boat in the Pantanal rises to 5; 2 people still missing | Mato Grosso do Sul

Four more bodies of victims of the sinking of a hotel boat on the Paraguay River were found this Saturday (16) by teams from the Corumbá Fire Department, 415 km from Campo Grande. So far, five bodies have been found and 14 people have been rescued after the vessel sank on Friday afternoon (15), during a gale in the region.
A body was found on Friday night. It was underwater and was found by divers in the Paraguay River.
Of the five victims, two were identified. Fernando Gomes and Geraldo Alves were passengers on the boat that sank during a gale that hit the Pantanal region. Two other people remain missing and searches continue to locate them.
Vessel that sank in the Pantanal of MS this Friday during a gale — Photo: Fire Department/Publishing
With the help of the Navy and officials from Corumbá, the searches were intensified this Saturday morning. At least 12 divers and specialists in the area were sent from Campo Grande to the region.
People stay on a wrecked boat in a river in the Pantanal
Video recorded at the site shows part of the occupants on the vessel, awaiting rescue. According to the Fire Department, most of the boat’s passengers are from the city of Rio Verde, in the interior of Goiás.
According to the Navy, at the time of the accident, the winds reached 45 km/h. The boat, known in the region as a sports and recreational boat, sank in a stretch of the Paraguay River, about 10 km from Corumbá.
As the contracting of the vessel model is usually done directly with the owner, or a pilot, data on who is embarking is not usually passed on to the Navy, which is making it difficult to identify the missing and even those who were part of the crew. .